Rachin Ravindra Suffers Face Injury During Tri-Series, Walks Off Ground Mid-Game

The 25-year-old was taken off the pitch after being hit while fielding near the boundary

New Zealand were dealt with a blow ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 as opener Rachin Ravindra was forced to leave the ground after being hit on the face while fielding on the boundary on Saturday.

In the first match of the Tri-Series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rachin ran from deep square to catch Khushdil Shah’s slog sweep off Michael Bracewell in the 38th over. But the 25-year-old lost sight of the ball as it reached him and was hit on the forehead as a result.

Rachin Ravindra bleeds after being hit on forehead

Rachin was seen hunched on one knee as blood poured out of his face, prompting the stadium’s medical staff to rush to him. The crowd in the stands looked shocked just like Bracewell, who stood rooted to his spot for a while as other teammates rushed towards Rachin.

Forget #ChampionsTrophy2025, Pakistan needs Basic Repair System for their stadiums first🤬



Cricket or blindfold challenge? Players deserve safety, not survival training!🙄



Hope Rachin Ravindra is recovered soon🙏🏻#PAKvNZ

pic.twitter.com/tUu5wqKbdv — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) February 8, 2025

The top-order batter was seen holding a towel to his forehead as he walked off the ground with the Black Caps’ medical team and the stadium staff in tow. So far, there has been no official confirmation of the extent of Rachin’s injury.

The unexpected development didn’t deter New Zealand from winning the first ODI in the Tri-Series by 78 runs. By the time Rachin was injured, the Black Caps had reduced Pakistan 198/5 after setting the hosts a target of 331.

Also Read:

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner claimed 3-41 while lead pacer Matt Henry got 3-53 as Pakistan were all out for 252 within 47.5 overs.

Glenn Phillips’ maiden ODI ton leads New Zealand to victory

Earlier in the match, the visitors were powered by half centuries of Kane Williamson (58) and Daryll Mitchell (84) before Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 105 off 74 balls to take them to a fighting total,

Williamson and Mitchell added 95 for the third wicket after the dismissals of their openers which Phillips capitalised on. Phillips, who got to his fifty in 55 balls, went ballistic against Pakistan’s pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi as well as part-timer Salman Agha as he raced away to his maiden ODI hundred within five overs.

He ended the innings with a total of 25 runs off pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi who went from 3-46 in his first eight overs to 3-88 in 10 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.