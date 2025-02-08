News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
news
Last updated: February 8, 2025

“The wedding was booked”: Reporter on SEC star David Bedingham’s Marriage Plans

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

David Bedingham, the middle-order batter from Sunrisers Eastern Cape, was set to marry on February 8.

David Bedingham, the middle-order batter from Sunrisers Eastern Cape, was set to marry on February 8. But he postponed the wedding by a day for the SA20 Final. 

David Bedingham chooses cricket over marriage

A report from ESPNcricinfo confirmed that Bedingham moved his wedding day as his team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape reached the final of SA20. They are head-to-head against MI Cape Town at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. 

ALSO READ:

The Protea batter has been in sublime form this season. With 236 runs in 11 appearances, Bedingham is Sunrisers’ second-highest run-getter. He has struck at 122.27 with a top score of 48.

Sunrisers have won both seasons of SA20 since its inception in 2023. The defending champions are on a hattrick of title wins. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

David Bedingham
MICT vs SEC
SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Betting news

Related posts

Rachin Ravindra Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 1st ODI

Rachin Ravindra Suffers Face Injury During Tri-Series, Walks Off Ground Mid-Game

The 25-year-old was taken off the pitch after being hit while fielding near the boundary
11:07 pm
Samarnath Soory

“When the captain’s form is poor, the team has problems”: Former Indian captain hints at Rohit Sharma

Indian captain’s recent form has been the talk of the town as he has struggled to score a half-century since last October.
9:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli practice

Is Virat Kohli Fit to Play The Second ODI Against England? Batting Coach Reveals

Kohli was out of the first ODI due to a sore knee
9:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
glenn phillips vs Pakistan Lahore

From 29 off 42 to 106 off 74: New Zealand Batter Smashes Pakistan Bowlers Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The batter smashed Shaheen Afridi's last over for 25 runs
8:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals Batter Continues His Excellent Form With a Century in the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Delhi Capitals Batter Continues His Excellent Form With a Century in the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has already scored three centuries, showing excellent form.
7:18 pm
Sagar Paul
Daryll Mitchell CSK IPL 2024

Discarded CSK Allrounder Underlines His Importance With Superb Half-Century Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

The 33-year-old hasn't played ODIs in 2024
6:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy