“The wedding was booked”: Reporter on SEC star David Bedingham’s Marriage Plans

David Bedingham, the middle-order batter from Sunrisers Eastern Cape, was set to marry on February 8. But he postponed the wedding by a day for the SA20 Final.

David Bedingham chooses cricket over marriage

A report from ESPNcricinfo confirmed that Bedingham moved his wedding day as his team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape reached the final of SA20. They are head-to-head against MI Cape Town at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

The Protea batter has been in sublime form this season. With 236 runs in 11 appearances, Bedingham is Sunrisers’ second-highest run-getter. He has struck at 122.27 with a top score of 48.

Sunrisers have won both seasons of SA20 since its inception in 2023. The defending champions are on a hattrick of title wins.

