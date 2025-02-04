News
News
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Cricket South Africa and SA20 Confirm Dates For Next Three Editions

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SA20 finalized the window for the popular franchise league for the next three years

On February 3, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SA20 finalized the window for the popular franchise league for the next three years. This was done for the stakeholders to mark their calendars in advance alongside smooth planning of the national side. 

Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain and League Commissioner said, “Confirming the SA20 window for a three-year period allows the league to provide certainty for all stakeholders and helps secure our place when planning the global calendar.”

The southpaw added, “We know fans respond particularly well to weekend and holiday fixtures. With the ICC T20 World Cup set for early February next year, our Season 4 dates offer a unique opportunity to capitalise on South Africa’s peak cricket season.”

ALSO READ:

Save the date

The fourth edition of the SA20 will clash with Boxing Day as it will run from December 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026. It will be followed by the T20 World Cup in February 2026, jointly held in India and Sri Lanka.

Season 5 will run its course from January 9, 2027, to February 14, 2027, while Season 6 will begin on the same date in 2028 and end on February 13, 2027.

Future Tours Programme (FTP)’s conditions

As per the Future Tours Programme (FTP) schedule, the Proteas will host England for three T20Is, ODIs, and Tests between December 2026 and February 2027.

Smith reckoned, “Early planning has also allowed us to explore an extended window from 2026/27, optimising scheduling, logistics, and the overall fan experience,”

The ongoing SA20 Season 3 has reached its business end. The four teams competing in the playoffs are MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings, and the defending champions from the first and second editions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Final of the coveted league will be played on February 8 in Johannesburg.

Cricket News
SA20 2025
South Africa cricket
Sunrisers Eastern Cape

