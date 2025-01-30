News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
News
Last updated: January 30, 2025

Former RCB Player Pulls Off Terrific Rescue Act in SA20; Takes Team From 40/4 to 150/9

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Dinesh Karthik delivered a crucial innings for the Paarl Royals in their SA20 clash against the Joburg Super Kings on January 30, 2025. Walking in at a precarious 40 for 4 in the sixth over, Karthik anchored the innings with a composed 53 off 39 balls that helped his team to a total of 150 for 9.

Karthik’s innings was characterized by meticulous shot selection and timely aggression. He found a steady partner in Bjorn Fortuin, who contributed 12 runs off 21 deliveries. Together, they forged a vital 58-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which stabilized the innings after early setbacks.

Karthik’s knock included a sequence of three consecutive sixes off Wihan Lubbe in the 13th over. He reached his half-century in the 17th over with back-to-back boundaries off Hardus Viljoen. This was Karthik’s maiden fifty in the SA20 tournament, bringing his total runs to 127 at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 127.63.

The Joburg Super Kings’ bowling attack was spearheaded by Lutho Sipamla, who delivered an impressive spell, claiming 3 wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. Donovan Ferreira also made significant inroads, securing 3 wickets for 23 runs.

Despite these efforts, Karthik’s innings ensured that the Paarl Royals posted a competitive total.

ALSO READ:

Dinesh Karthik Delivered Similar Impactful Performances for RCB

This performance is reminiscent of Karthik’s tenure with RCB, where he frequently played pivotal roles in rescuing the team from challenging situations. In the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), during a match against the Punjab Kings, RCB faced a daunting chase of 177 runs.

Karthik’s composed batting in the final overs was instrumental in guiding the team to victory, with his decisive shots prompting visible celebrations from teammates, including Virat Kohli.

Another notable instance was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in April 2024, where Karthik’s explosive 83 off 35 balls kept RCB in contention during a high-scoring encounter. His innings, laced with boundaries and sixes, exemplified his capability as a finisher and his knack for delivering under pressure.

And how can anyone forget the way he finished against Bangladesh and won the Nidahas Trophy Final for India in 2018!

Throughout his career, Karthik has been celebrated for his finishing abilities. His experience and calm demeanor under pressure have made him a valuable asset in the T20 format. His recent exploits in the SA20 further sum up his enduring class and commitment to the sport.

Dinesh Karthik
Joburg Super Kings
Paarl Royals
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
SA20 2025

Latest news

Related posts

Paarl Royals have roped in Mitchell Owen for Joe Root for the remainder of SA20 2025 after his heroics in the recently BBL 2024/25.

Australia BBL Star Replaces Joe Root in SA20 for Paarl Royals, Could Soon Be In IPL Too

Since he also opened the innings for Hobart Hurricanes, Mitchell Owen will be a like-for-like replacement for Joe Root.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Splurge On The Hundred League, Grabs Stakes For Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles becomes sixth franchise to be owned by Mumbai Indians.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma to not travel for Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony

No Rohit Sharma To Pakistan: ICC Cancel Captains’ Photoshoot & Opening Ceremony Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Previously, there was already an air of uncertainty about Rohit travelling to the neighbouring nation, given the troubled bilateral political relations.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Siraj Hyderabad Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Omitted From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, Mohammed Siraj Toils For Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

January 30, 2025
Samarnath Soory
On Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said he was surprised to see Suryakumar elevated to captaincy after Rohit.

Former India Player Admits He was ‘Shocked’ to See Suryakumar Yadav Elevated to T20I Captaincy Ahead of Hardik Pandya

On Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said he was surprised to see Suryakumar elevated to captaincy after Rohit.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Former KKR player Sheldon Jackson

Former KKR Player Shatters Records To Become the Leading Six-Hitter in Ranji Trophy History

He played for the three-time IPL champions during the IPL 2017 and the IPL 2022 seasons.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy