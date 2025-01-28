News
Fast Bowler Maphaka With a Googly
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 28, 2025

Fast Bowler With a Googly? New Tricks Set To Propel Pacer Into Rajasthan Royals Playing XI for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He finished with impressive figures of 2/22 in 4 overs.

Fast Bowler Maphaka With a Googly

Rajasthan Royals’ Kwena Maphaka, playing for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 2025, delivered a brilliant googly as a fast bowler to deceive Heinrich Klaasen and take his wicket.

Kwena Maphaka was recently purchased by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 Auction for INR 1.50 crore.

Fast Bowler Kwena Maphaka’s Googly Stuns Klaasen

The incident took place on the last ball of the 17th over. Kwena Maphaka bowled to Klaasen and dismissed him with a caught and bowled. Being a fast bowler, Maphaka surprised Klaasen with a brilliant googly. He delivered a back-of-the-hand slower ball around leg stump at 102kph, which cut in sharply.

Klaasen, early into his flick, ended up getting a leading edge. Maphaka leapt in his follow-through and grabbed the ball overhead with both hands to his left. He was visibly pumped after the wicket.

Maphaka, recently signed by the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season, is making a strong case for a spot in the playing XI. He finished with impressive figures of 2/22 in 4 overs, using variations that troubled the batters. Maphaka can be one of the key bowler for Royals in the coming season.

ALSO READ:

Paarl Royals Defeated Durban’s Super Giants with One Ball to Spare

Talking about the match, Durban’s Super Giants batted first and scored 143/7 in 20 overs. Williamson (45) and Stoinis (55) were the main contributors for their side. For Paarl Royals, Bjorn Fortuin and Kwena Maphaka took two wickets each, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Dunith Wellalage picked up one wicket each.

In reply, the Royals chased down the target with one ball to spare and six wickets in hand. The Royals suffered an early setback when Root was dismissed lbw on the first ball. However, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rubin Hermann formed a crucial 91-run partnership that put them in control of the game. Pretorius scored 43, and Hermann made 59, with Karthik contributing a vital cameo of 21 runs at the end. For Durban’s Super Giants, Prenelan Subrayen, JJ Smuts, and Keshav Maharaj each picked up a wicket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Heinrich Klaasen
IPL 2025
Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals
RR
SA20
SA20 2025

