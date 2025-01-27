News
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 27, 2025

4 Best Players Among New Faces in the Mumbai Indians Squad For IPL 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Mumbai Indians have assembled an excellent squad, consisting of international experience and domestic talent. We take a look at four of the best new faces in the MI squad for IPL 2025.

The five-time former champions haven’t had a great time in the Indian Premier League since winning back to back titles in 2019-20. Some of the reasons for that were poor tactics and internal conflicts.  

Mumbai Indians had also been lackluster in their squad construction in this period, making funky decisions instead of being practical. The IPL 2025 auction was much better in that regard as they focused on addressing their recent issues. 

The MI franchise has a rich history of picking lesser known young players from the domestic circuit and turning them into stars. Ahead of the season, let’s take a look at four of the best domestic players in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025.

Naman Dhir

Mumbai Indians’ decision to use the Right-To-Match card in the IPL auction on Naman Dhir instead of Nehal Wadhera raised some eyebrows but it shows how highly they rate him. Dhir grabbed the attention of the MI scouts during the 2023 Sher-E-Punjab local T20 tournament, where he struck 466 runs at 191. 

In IPL 2024, Dhir played seven matches and though he made only 140 runs in seven innings, his 62 not-out off 28 in the final group group match against Lucknow Super Giants did enough to show his potential. 

Naman Dhir’s overall T20 numbers aren’t great but he has a strong base and a very good range of shots. 

ALSO READ: 

Raj Angad Bawa

After an incredible U19 World Cup campaign in 2022, many believed Raj Angad Bawa would be the next big thing in Indian cricket. The all-rounder had scored 252 runs in six outings and taken nine wickets, including a five-for in the final against England. He had also smashed 162 not-out against Uganda.

Bawa was picked up by Punjab Kings for IPL 2022, but only got two chances in the season. Recently, he had an excellent campaign for Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made 176 runs in the season at 136 strike rate while bagging 12 wickets with his pace bowling. Mumbai Indians have all the facilities a player could ask for and Bawa could unlock his true potential in coming years. 

Krishnan Shrijith

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Karnataka, Krishnan Shrijith, received his maiden IPL contract when Mumbai Indians acquired him for the base price of INR 30 lakhs. Shrijith has been in pretty good form in domestic cricket and could get an opportunity in the upcoming IPL 2025.

Shrijith was the top run-getter for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 213 runs at an average of 42.60 while striking at 176. He then made an unbeaten 150 off 101 in the opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played a crucial 78-run knock in the final. 

Bevon Jacobs

Mumbai Indians’ another wildcard pick Bevon Jacobs might be far off from an international call-up for New Zealand but could play some role in IPL 2025. Batting in the middle order for Auckland, Jacobs has scored 240 runs from seven innings at an average of 40 while striking at 139. 

Jacobs smashed 53 off 33 against Canterbury and 90 not-out in 56 against Northern Districts. Overall, he has a strike rate of 153 in his short T20 career so far. He is the only overseas better in the Mumbai Indians squad who bats in the middle order and might get an opportunity if they decide to throw in a surprise. 

