Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025, Scores 89 in SA20 Clash
News
January 19, 2025 - 1:34 pm

Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025, Scores 89 in SA20 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He scored 89 runs off 39 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes at an amazing strike rate of 228.2.

Mumbai Indians Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025, Scores 89 in SA20 Clash

Mumbai Indians recruit Ryan Rickelton, playing for MI Cape Town, shines ahead of IPL 2025 with a brilliant 89 in the SA20 clash against Joburg Super Kings.

The Mumbai Indians bought the wicketkeeper-batter for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Disagreement Between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma: EXPLAINED Why the Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Got Delayed by 2.5 Hours

Rickelton Shines with a Match-Winning Knock

In the match against Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town were chasing a target of 173. Ryan Rickelton opened the innings and scored 89 runs off 39 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes at an amazing strike rate of 228.2. Rickelton first had a 70-run opening partnership, followed by a 92-run stand for the second wicket with Reeza Hendricks. He was dismissed in the 15th over, but the game was already gone in favor of MI Cape Town.

This excellent performance would have undoubtedly drawn the attention of his IPL 2025 franchise, the Mumbai Indians. Though he will be on the bench, his consistent performances could put him in serious contention for a starting spot next season.

Also Read: ‘Can’t Play Whenever You Like’ – State Association President Slams Premier India Cricketer After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

MI Cape Town Defeated Joburg Super Kings by 7 wickets

The Joburg Super Kings batted first and scored 172/5 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis hit 61 runs, while Jonny Bairstow added 43. Reeza Hendricks picked two wickets for MI Cape Town, and George Linde, Corbin Bosch, and Rashid Khan each took one.

In reply, MI Cape Town comfortably chased the target with 7 wickets in hand and with 25 balls to spare. Ryan Rickelton batted superbly and scoring 89 runs. Rassie van der Dussen (39) also played his part and Reeza Hendricks contributed an unbeaten 34*.

He has now struck three consecutive half-centuries
19/01/2025
Australia have suffered a massive setback as their stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka tour Steve Smith has sustained an elbow injury.

He suffered the blow while throwing a ball from the outfield during the rain-curtailed fixture between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, which ended in no result.
19/01/2025
Sanju Samson, who has played 16 ODIs for India, scored a century in his last ODI against South Africa in December 2023. However, he has not been included in the ODI squad since then.
19/01/2025

Disagreement Between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma: EXPLAINED Why the Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Got Delayed by 2.5 Hours

19/01/2025
He led Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last December. However, he chose not to attend the team's three-day preparatory camp before the 50-over tournament.
19/01/2025
India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been announced, and it's time to form the playing XI from the available personnel.

Strongest India’s Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025

We take a look at the best playing XI possible from the squad announced.
18/01/2025
