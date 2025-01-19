Disagreement Between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma: EXPLAINED Why the Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement Got Delayed by 2.5 Hours

The disagreement between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma caused a 2.5-hour delay in the announcement of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, according to the Jagran.

The press conference, initially scheduled for 12:30 PM, was delayed and began at 3:00 PM.

Also Read: Strongest India’s Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025

Vice-Captaincy Debate Sparks Lengthy Meeting

According to Jagran, the lengthy meeting was due to disagreements over key decisions. The main debate in the meeting was over the vice-captaincy. Gautam Gambhir was very vocal in his support for Hardik Pandya, who has a leadership experience in T20 cricket, where he has led India successfully.

Rohit Sharma, the skipper, and Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, were of the opinion that Shubman Gill was the best choice, considering his consistent performances and potential as a future leader.

बिग ब्रेकिंग @JagranNews

🔥 जब पहले से अधिकतर नाम तय थे तो चैंपियंस ट्राफी और इंग्लैंड वनडे टीम के लिए लगभग ढाई घंटे मीटिंग क्यों चली

🔥 हार्दिक को उपकप्तान बनाना चाहते थे कोच गौतम गंभीर

🔥 कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और मुख्य चयनकर्ता अजित अगरकर शुभमन गिल पर अड़ गए

🔥 संजू सैमसन और पंत… pic.twitter.com/xVBkumMut0 — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) January 19, 2025

Gambhir wanted Sanju Samson while Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar wanted Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper position was also discussed in length per the report with disagreements between Gambhir and Rohit. Gambhir wanted Sanju Samson for the reasons of recent performances and his leadership skills. Rohit and Agarkar were in favor of Rishabh Pant. He was good enough to handle pressure and win matches.

The selectors eventually decided on a roster that included Shubman Gill as vice-captain and Rishabh Pant as the primary wicketkeeper. Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the team, with crucial players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah serving as its backbone.

Mohammed Shami, part of the T20I squad against England, has been included in the ODI team and is likely to start. Jasprit Bumrah is in the Champions Trophy squad but will miss the England series, with Harshit Rana replacing him as Bumrah recovers from a back strain. India hopes Bumrah will be fit for the ICC event, even if only for the crucial stages. Mohammed Siraj has been left out of the squad for both the England series and the Champions Trophy.

Also Read: Why is Mohammed Siraj absent in India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.