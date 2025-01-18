News
Champions Trophy 2025
January 18, 2025 - 11:00 pm

Strongest India’s Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

We take a look at the best playing XI possible from the squad announced.

India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been announced, and it’s time to form the playing XI from the available personnel. Most names are on the expected lines, while a few selections depend on the conditions.

Rohit Sharma will open the innings along with Shubman Gill, and the two have formed a lethal opening partnership in the last few years. Virat Kohli, the finest ODI batter of this generation, will take the No.3 spot and do the job of an anchor, which he has been doing all these years.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been a settled No.4 in the last few years, should take the No.4 spot. The No.5 position is a bit tricky because the selector confirmed KL Rahul won’t keep the wickets due to niggles, which means he shouldn’t find a spot in the XI.

Also Read: Former CSK Player Matches Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Domestic Record With Stunning Ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final

Rishabh Pant should be the wicketkeeper batter and take the No.5 slot since he brings variety to the batting unit. Ideally, KL Rahul should be taking this place, but since he can’t keep, India will be forced to fit someone else, and Pant has a decent record at No.5.

Hardik Pandya to provide balance; three pacers in the bowling department

India’s most premium white-ball cricketer, Hardik Pandya should be the No.6 and provide the much-needed balance to the side. Ravindra Jadeja will be the spin-bowling all-rounder, slotted at No.7, where he would control in the middle overs and firepower at the death with the willow.

Kuldeep Yadav will be the second spinner and India’s wicket-taker in the middle overs as has been the case in recent years. The pacers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh – will take the remaining three slots and complete the XI.

However, India can play one of Washington Sundar or Axar Patel if the deck assists slow bowlers heavily in place of Shami or Arshdeep. The inclusion of an additional spinner will provide more batting depth to the unit since both are capable with the willow.

Overall, the XI is pretty much straightforward, with the only notable exclusion being KL Rahul due to fitness concerns. Expect the main XI to be almost identical in the first game of the tournament.

Strongest India’s Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Champions Trophy 2025
India's Playing XI
Jasprit Bumrah
Kuldeep Yadav
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli

