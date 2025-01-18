Former CSK Player Matches Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Domestic Record With Stunning Ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final

He became only the second batter after Gaikwad to score three consecutive centuries in the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with his ton in the final.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dhruv Shorey has imitated Ruturaj Gaikwad in an elite record during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 final between Karnataka and Vidarbha. Shorey has been in sensational form this domestic competition and continued his terrific run in the summit clash, providing some stability to Vidarbha from the top in a tall run-chase.

He became only the second batter after Gaikwad to score three consecutive centuries in the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with his ton in the final. Shorey’s record in the last three innings read: 110 (111), 114 (120) & 118* (131).

Ruturaj Gaikwad achieved this unique feat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022/23, scoring 220*, 168, and 108 in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final, respectively. This milestone is incredibly tough to achieve, given the pressure on batters to perform in matches with no room for mistakes.

Dhruv Shorey eventually got out on a score of 110 in 111 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 99.10. It was a terrific knock in a high-octane clash when a few wickets fell from the other end.

Karnataka won the final to clinch the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25

Despite Dhruv Shorey’s valiant knock, Vidarbha couldn’t cross the final hurdle and lost the game. Karnataka registered a 36-run win after an intense competition to emerge as a winner and clinch the title.

Batting first, Karnataka scored 348/6 in their allotted 50 overs – thanks to a terrific century by Smaran Ravichandran (101), while Krishnan Shrijith (78) and Abhinav Manohar (79) also played fine hands. Darshan Nalkande and Nachiket Bhute snared two wickets each, and Yash Thakur and Yash Kadam snared a wicket each for Vidarbha.

During the chase, Vidarbha lost their first wicket in the sixth over on a score of 32. While there were a few partnerships in between, wickets kept tumbling from the non-Dhruv Shorey end.

Eventually, they could only score 312 and fell short by 36 runs to let the opponent win the title. Vidarbha were consistent throughout the tournament and would be disappointed with this defeat.

