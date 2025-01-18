News
Mumbai Indians’ latest scouting masterclass Krishnan Shrijith showed why the five-time champions went after him during the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 18, 2025 - 8:05 pm

Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans’ Wildcards Shine in Vijay Hazare Trophy Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Both players were fabulous and churned out timely knocks to revive Karnataka.

Mumbai Indians’ latest scouting masterclass Krishnan Shrijith showed why the five-time champions went after him during the auction.

Mumbai Indians’ latest scouting masterclass Krishnan Shrijith showed why the five-time champions went after him during the auction. He played a terrific knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 final between Karnataka and Vidarbha in Vadodara.

While batting at No.5, Krishnan scored 78 runs in 74 deliveries, comprising nine boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 105.41. When he came to the crease, Karnataka were in slight trouble, for they were reduced to 67/3 and desperately required a partnership.

Krishnan was prudent with his shot selection and played according to the situation while ensuring the scoring rate didn’t reduce too much. He weaved a vital 160-run stand with Smaran Ravichandran, who scored a terrific century.

Also Read: Not Virat Kohli, Another Top India Batter Confirms Availability for Ranji Trophy

Krishnan’s knock laid a foundation for big hitters to come and take the innings forward briskly to take Karnataka to a big score. Had he got out during that early tricky phase, his team would have been in further trouble, and Karnataka could have ended with a below-par first-innings score.

SRH’s Abhinav Manohar also comes up with a timely knock

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hard-hitting batter Abhinav Manohar was at his threatening best later in the innings. SRH bought him for INR 3.20 crores during the IPL 2025 auction as he became among the most expensive uncapped players.

Manohar scored 79 runs in 42 deliveries, including ten boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 188.10. 81.01% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he hit a boundary every third delivery.

His knock was precisely what Karnataka required after the top and middle-order batters laid an ideal platform for finishers as Manohar showed his true range and ability to tonk pacers at will. He hit boundaries all around the ground and helped Karnataka post a massive total of 348/6 in their allotted 50 overs in the first innings.

He had played a couple of decent knocks earlier in the tournament, but this was easily his best so far, and Manohar couldn’t have found a better occasion to play it. This innings from Manohar could be decisive in this close contest.

