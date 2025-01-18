News
Rohit Sharma
News
January 18, 2025 - 6:38 pm

Not Virat Kohli, Another Top India Batter Confirms Availability for Ranji Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His last appearance in a Ranji Trophy match was back in 2015.

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma has announced his participation in the upcoming Mumbai’s match in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Rohit confirmed the news earlier today (January 18) during the press conference for the announcement of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

The dynamic right-hander will now be seen in Mumbai colours in their clash against Jammu & Kashmir at the Wankhede, starting on January 23.

On the contrary, Virat Kohi has informed the BCCI medical team that he has been suffering a neck pain and will not be able to feature in the domestic tournament.

Notably, Rohit’s last appearance in a Ranji Trophy match was way back in November 2015, against Uttar Pradesh.

When asked specifically about the possibility of his involvement in domestic cricket, Rohit replied, “Yes, I will play.”

ALSO READ: Mics Deceive Rohit Sharma Again; India Captain Heard Talking About ‘Family Restrictions’ to Agarkar in Press Conference [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma conforms to BCCI’s new diktat

Rohit’s decision comes in light of BCCI’s new 10-point diktat which specifies centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. The mandate came following India’s poor performance in the recent Test season, suffering losses to New Zealand and Australia.

Rohit is the latest in a line of prominent international cricketers to follow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directive, which requires players to participate in domestic cricket when they are available. Players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also committed to representing their respective state teams.

Rohit has joined the Mumbai squad and recently trained with the team for a day. He is expected to continue practicing with the players until the match begins on January 23. According to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the Ranji Trophy team will be finalized on January 20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

