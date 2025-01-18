News
Rohit Sharma Ajit Agarkar
WATCH
January 18, 2025 - 5:27 pm

Mics Deceive Rohit Sharma Again; India Captain Heard Talking About ‘Family Restrictions’ to Agarkar in Press Conference [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit reveals players are unhappy with the new policies.

Rohit Sharma Ajit Agarkar

Rohit Sharma and his hilarious tryst with mics once again took the centre-stage, this time during the press conference for the announcement of India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and the IND vs ENG ODIs.

Rohit, unaware that the mic in front of him was on, was caught speaking to chief selector Ajit Agarkar about BCCI’s recent diktat on ‘family restrictions’. The Indian skipper revealed that the players are unhappy with the policy and have registered their concerns with him.

Following India’s loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the BCCI had reportedly stipulated that families can join if the player is away for over 45 days. The duration should, however, be one visit per series, lasting up to a maximum of two weeks.

“Mere ko 1 dhed ghanta baithna padega. ye sab bol rahe hai mere ko family-wamily ka,” Rohit said.

The conversation was eventually cut short as someone interrupted Rohit, and the press conference began.

Check the video of Rohit’s interaction with Agarkar below.

Rohit Sharma gives a cheek response

The recent development on family members’ travel received considerable backlash from the fans as many believed that the real problem wasn’t addressed and that BCCI indirectly blamed the wives of cricketers for the series loss in Australia.

When a reporter quizzed Rohit about the same, the Indian captain gave a cheeky response saying, 

“Who told you about the rules? Has it come from any official source? Let it come officially first.”

Furthermore, the BCCI has prohibited players from travelling independently with their family members. All players are now required to use the team bus for travel, while their families will be accommodated in a separate vehicle.

The travel schedules for family members will also be finalized only after obtaining approval from the captain, chief selector, and team manager.

