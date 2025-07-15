News
Cricket West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Sir Clive Llyod Brian Lara AUS vs WI
news

Cricket West Indies Calls Sir Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards and Brian Lara For Emergency Meeting After Recent 27-all out vs Australia

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

West Indies suffered a batting collapse and registered the second-lowest Test total in history.

Cricket West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Sir Clive Llyod Brian Lara AUS vs WI

The West Indies have touched their newest low during the WI vs AUS 3rd Test, recording the second-lowest team total in the history of Test cricket after getting bundled out for 27 in the second innings. It could have been even worse if they wouldn’t have managed one extra run, with the lowest total in Tests held by New Zealand against England for 70 years when they scored 26 back in 1955. The Windies in the process also suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home.

Cricket West Indies Invites Caribbean Legends For Emergency Meeting

After a humiliating defeat in the third Test, the President of Cricket West Indies, Kishore Shallow, called for an emergency meeting to review the team’s performance against Australia. He also confirmed that the board has invited legends of the game like Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara.

“As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match. To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee,” Kishore said in a statement.

“This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations,” he added.

ALSO READ

West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

West Indies’ journey in Test cricket since 2000 has been full of ups and downs. In 2024, they became the first team to beat Australia in the Day-Night or Pink Ball Test when they defeated Australia at the Gabba. Many believed that the win would reignite the spark in their cricket, but what followed was another series of disappointments. After nearly 18 months, facing the same opponents in their own backyard, they have achieved yet another low.

The hosts bundled out Australia for just 225 runs thanks to a collective effort from Jayden Seales (3), Justin Greaves (3), and Shamar Joseph (4). But failed to show resilience with the bat and were bowled out for just 143. Windies pacer produced yet another bowling performance, skittling out Australia for a mere 121-run total. And then the Aussie pacer produced mayhem at Subbon Park courtesy of Mitchell Starc’s six-fer and a hat-trick from Scott Boland.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube. 

Brian Lara
Cricket West Indies
Sir Clive Llyod
Sir Vivian Richards
WI vs AUS
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

