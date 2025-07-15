Cricket West Indies Calls Sir Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards and Brian Lara For Emergency Meeting After Recent 27-all out vs Australia

West Indies suffered a batting collapse and registered the second-lowest Test total in history.

The West Indies have touched their newest low during the WI vs AUS 3rd Test, recording the second-lowest team total in the history of Test cricket after getting bundled out for 27 in the second innings. It could have been even worse if they wouldn’t have managed one extra run, with the lowest total in Tests held by New Zealand against England for 70 years when they scored 26 back in 1955. The Windies in the process also suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home.

All matches (32) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 80/10 ASM-W 208/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 137/4 LEM 115/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 196/2 KNCC 117/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – SRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 DBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – MON – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 70/10 CCC 137/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC 12/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – SUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT 178/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SA – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Cricket West Indies Invites Caribbean Legends For Emergency Meeting

After a humiliating defeat in the third Test, the President of Cricket West Indies, Kishore Shallow, called for an emergency meeting to review the team’s performance against Australia. He also confirmed that the board has invited legends of the game like Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara.

“As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match. To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee,” Kishore said in a statement.

“This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations,” he added.

ALSO READ

West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

West Indies’ journey in Test cricket since 2000 has been full of ups and downs. In 2024, they became the first team to beat Australia in the Day-Night or Pink Ball Test when they defeated Australia at the Gabba. Many believed that the win would reignite the spark in their cricket, but what followed was another series of disappointments. After nearly 18 months, facing the same opponents in their own backyard, they have achieved yet another low.

The hosts bundled out Australia for just 225 runs thanks to a collective effort from Jayden Seales (3), Justin Greaves (3), and Shamar Joseph (4). But failed to show resilience with the bat and were bowled out for just 143. Windies pacer produced yet another bowling performance, skittling out Australia for a mere 121-run total. And then the Aussie pacer produced mayhem at Subbon Park courtesy of Mitchell Starc’s six-fer and a hat-trick from Scott Boland.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.