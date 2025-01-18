Why is Mohammed Siraj absent in India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Shami, who is coming back after a lengthy break, was preferred in the team over Mohammed Siraj.

India named their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday with Rohit Sharma leading a team that has as many as four all-rounders.

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya were all selected with the team opting to bank on all-round options over an extra pace bowler. The inclusion of three spin bowling all-rounders in addition to Kuldeep Yadav meant that the team had to compromise on the pace bowling department.

India’s squad for England series and Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh.

NOTE: Harshit Rana included in England series squad for Jasprit Bumrah.

No Mohammed Siraj as India pick just three fast bowlers for Champions Trophy 2025

India named Jasprit Bumrah, despite his fitness issues, in the Champions Trophy squad, hoping that he recovers in time to make the flight to UAE. Harshit Rana will play in place of Bumrah during the England ODIs if he is not fit.

Alongside Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh also makes the squad. Shami, who is coming back after a lengthy break, was preferred in the team over Mohammed Siraj. Arshdeep, with his ability to bowl in the death overs, was deemed a better option as the third pacer.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Chief Sleector Ajit Agarkar clarified that the team wanted more all-rounders for UAE conditions and hence opted to field just three pacers, with Arshdeep’s abilities in the death overs giving him the edge over Siraj, especially with the uncertainty around Bumrah.

“It’s only Siraj who isn’t there,” Rohit Sharma clarified.

“But that’s purely because we’re not sure if Jasprit Bumrah will play. We wanted to pick someone who can bowl the new ball and in the death. And, we wanted Arshdeep to take that role”

“We’re only taking three seamers there. We wanted all-rounders with us. It’s unfortunate that Siraj has to miss out. Arshdeep hasn’t played a lot of ODIs but he’s been around the white-ball circuit for a long time. He’s been there enough and has bowled some tough overs. You can’t please everyone and at the end of the day you try and pick the best team possible.”