‘Can’t Play Whenever You Like’ – State Association President Slams Premier India Cricketer After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George criticized Indian batter Sanju Samson for missing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is believed to be one of the main reasons he was not included in India’s Champions Trophy squad announced on Saturday, January 18.

Samson led Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last December. However, he chose not to attend the team’s three-day preparatory camp before the 50-over tournament.

KCA President Stresses Importance of State Team Commitment

According to MediaOne, KCA president Jayesh George said he was unsure if Sanju Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy led to his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad. Samson was not included after he sent a short message stating his unavailability for the camp. This was surprising as he is Kerala’s white-ball captain and led them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well,” he said.

Jayesh George emphasized that KCA has a strict policy that all players, including Sanju Samson, must respect. While acknowledging Samson’s talent and his contribution to Kerala cricket, George questioned the idea of players joining the team only when convenient, highlighting the importance of commitment to the state team.

"So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn't mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team," he added.

Tharoor Slams KCA Over Samson’s Exclusion

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the Kerala Cricket Association. He accused the KCA of harming Sanju Samson’s career. Tharoor pointed out that Samson had informed the KCA in advance. He had stated he would miss the training camp. Despite this, Samson was dropped from the squad. This decision affected his chances of being selected for the Indian team.

“The sorry saga of the Kerala Cricket Association and Sanju Samson — the player wrote to KCA, in advance, regretting his inability to attend a training camp between the SMA and the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments, and was promptly dropped from the squad — has now resulted in Sanju’s exclusion from the Indian team,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor emphasizing Samson’s achievements, including a 212* in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a 56.66 ODI average. He stated that the decision harmed both Samson’s career and Kerala’s chances, as they failed to reach the quarter-finals.

“A batsman who has a highest score of 212* in the Hazare, who averages 56.66 in ODIs for India (including a century in his last outing, against South Africa) is having his career destroyed by the egos of cricket administrators. Doesn’t it bother the KCA bosses that by leaving Sanju out, they ensured Kerala didn’t even reach the quarter-finals of the Hazare? Where does this leave him? ,” he added.

