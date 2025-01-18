3 Players Who Could Take the No.3 Role at RCB in IPL 2025

Let's take a look at the three options RCB has at their disposal in IPL 2025 who can take up the role.

With Virat Kohli moving to the opener’s spot in the RCB batting lineup in the past few seasons, the No.3 role has seen a few others ply their trade. RCB made some smart acquisitions as well in the IPL 2025 auction who can be contenders to fill the crucial spot.

Kohli’s promotion to the top has undoubtedly helped the side as he can play a long innings, bat deep and act as an anchor in the shortest format.

Thus, with Kohli shouldering the opening responsibilities, RCB will be looking to have someone consolidated who can act as a fulcrum and can tackle spin and pace both as well as navigate the innings after the powerplay overs are done.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar was retained by the franchise ahead of the auction and is a perfect option for the No.3 spot. Although a floater, he has given good performances batting in the position before – a combination that worked previously and there’s no reason for RCB to not opt for it again. Last season, he managed 395 runs for the side at an SR of 177.13.

The talented right-hander has also looked in stellar form in the current domestic season. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) – the domestic T20 tournament, Patidar finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 428 runs at a stellar average of 61.14.

Jacob Bethell

Bethell, who is known for his power-hitting, has shown that he can play according to what a situation demands. In the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) where he is playing for the Melbourne Renegades, Bethell gave a display of his versatility during a match against the Hobart Hurricanes. He came out to bat when his team was in trouble after losing early wickets and took the onus on his shoulders and went on to score his debut BBL fifty. Bethell slammed 87 (50), featuring eight fours and four sixes.

Furthermore, including the 21-year-old gives RCB an LHB-RHB batting combination at the top of the order. Looking at RCB’s squad for IPL 2025, they have Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, and Rajat Patidar – all of whom are righty. Thus, RCB would want a left-handed batter up the order.

Devdutt Padikkal

Padikkal is another lefty option for RCB to bat in the No.3 slot and his inclusion over someone like Bethell saves RCB an overseas spot. Although predominantly an opener, Padikkal can get a few chances in the position, given his knack for building an innings.

Batting at No.3 in IPL, he has managed 236 runs in 11 innings including two fifties. Padikkal can also be a good option for damage control if RCB loses one of their openers early. It remains to be seen how and when RCB deploy him.

