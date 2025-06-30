Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overseas recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Sam Curran gave a display of his sheer batting prowess by slamming a deft century in the ongoing County Championship. The Surrey cricketer hit 108(124), comprising 14 boundaries and a maximum in the match against Durham.

All matches (29) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 92/4 CCYMT 91/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 55/10 MAR 102/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 89/1 BMP 88/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 131/2 BSP 149/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 131/5 BSP 23/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 DGW-W 153/4 TYP-W 107/7 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 29/1 INDU19 290/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 223/4 MINY 184/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – BES 44/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 ALSC 132/10 IRSCC 165/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT – Fixtures Standings

The left-handed all-rounder has looked in good form in domestic cricket this season, amassing 263 runs in four innings at an average of 65.75, which includes two fifties and one ton.

Not only that, Curran has delivered the goods with the ball too, so far snaring three wickets while maintaining an economy of 3.48.

The INR 2.4 crore CSK signing’s recent performances will definitely help his case for retention for the next IPL 2026 season.

ALSO READ:

Sam Curran in IPL 2025

Speaking about his performance in IPL 2025, he looked half decent as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table. Curran scored 114 runs in five games at an average of 22.80, which included a solitary fifty. With the ball, the 27-year-old managed just one wicket out of the 12 overs he bowled.

Will CSK retain Sam Curran for IPL 2026?

Although the England cricketer has shown flashes of brilliance, he was dropped from the CSK playing XI in IPL 2025 after his inconsistent performances. Thus, the call to retain him will be a tricky one for the CSK management.

However, he has played multiple seasons in the IPL and is an experienced campaigner in the format. Furthermore, he is a genuine all-rounder, capable of contributing with both bat and ball and provides balance to the side. Sam Curran was also a part of the Chennai team that won the title in 2021.

All these factors, along with his recent form can boost his chances of retention for IPL 2026. On the other contrary, CSK might also consider letting Curran go to the mini-auction and then try to buy him back at a lower price.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.