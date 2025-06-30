Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overseas recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Sam Curran gave a display of his sheer batting prowess by slamming a deft century in the ongoing County Championship. The Surrey cricketer hit 108(124), comprising 14 boundaries and a maximum in the match against Durham.
The left-handed all-rounder has looked in good form in domestic cricket this season, amassing 263 runs in four innings at an average of 65.75, which includes two fifties and one ton.
Not only that, Curran has delivered the goods with the ball too, so far snaring three wickets while maintaining an economy of 3.48.
The INR 2.4 crore CSK signing’s recent performances will definitely help his case for retention for the next IPL 2026 season.
Speaking about his performance in IPL 2025, he looked half decent as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table. Curran scored 114 runs in five games at an average of 22.80, which included a solitary fifty. With the ball, the 27-year-old managed just one wicket out of the 12 overs he bowled.
Although the England cricketer has shown flashes of brilliance, he was dropped from the CSK playing XI in IPL 2025 after his inconsistent performances. Thus, the call to retain him will be a tricky one for the CSK management.
However, he has played multiple seasons in the IPL and is an experienced campaigner in the format. Furthermore, he is a genuine all-rounder, capable of contributing with both bat and ball and provides balance to the side. Sam Curran was also a part of the Chennai team that won the title in 2021.
All these factors, along with his recent form can boost his chances of retention for IPL 2026. On the other contrary, CSK might also consider letting Curran go to the mini-auction and then try to buy him back at a lower price.
