News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Sam Curran Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship
indian-premier-league-ipl

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Sam Curran Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overseas recruit for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Sam Curran gave a display of his sheer batting prowess by slamming a deft century in the ongoing County Championship. The Surrey cricketer hit 108(124), comprising 14 boundaries and a maximum in the match against Durham.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

92/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

91/5

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

55/10

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

102/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BCC Spartan by 47 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

89/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/4

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

131/2

BCC Spartan BSP

149/2

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

131/5

BCC Spartan BSP

23/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Dragons Women DGW-W

153/4

Typhoons Women TYP-W

107/7

Dragons Women beat Typhoons Women by 46 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

29/1

India U19 INDU19

290/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

223/4

MI New York MINY

184/9

Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Black Eagle SAP BES

44/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

132/10

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

165/6

Irises Cricket Club beat Alpine Sporting Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings

The left-handed all-rounder has looked in good form in domestic cricket this season, amassing 263 runs in four innings at an average of 65.75, which includes two fifties and one ton.

Not only that, Curran has delivered the goods with the ball too, so far snaring three wickets while maintaining an economy of 3.48.

The INR 2.4 crore CSK signing’s recent performances will definitely help his case for retention for the next IPL 2026 season.

ALSO READ:

Sam Curran in IPL 2025

Speaking about his performance in IPL 2025, he looked half decent as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table. Curran scored 114 runs in five games at an average of 22.80, which included a solitary fifty. With the ball, the 27-year-old managed just one wicket out of the 12 overs he bowled.

Will CSK retain Sam Curran for IPL 2026?

Although the England cricketer has shown flashes of brilliance, he was dropped from the CSK playing XI in IPL 2025 after his inconsistent performances. Thus, the call to retain him will be a tricky one for the CSK management.

However, he has played multiple seasons in the IPL and is an experienced campaigner in the format. Furthermore, he is a genuine all-rounder, capable of contributing with both bat and ball and provides balance to the side. Sam Curran was also a part of the Chennai team that won the title in 2021.

All these factors, along with his recent form can boost his chances of retention for IPL 2026. On the other contrary, CSK might also consider letting Curran go to the mini-auction and then try to buy him back at a lower price. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

CSK
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
Sam Curran
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Rajasthan Royals Sensation Impresses With His Fiery Batting for India U19

6:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Dhruv Jurel If Rajasthan Royals Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Jurel scored 333 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
4:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy's Dream T20 XI

3 Mumbai Indians, 2 SRH & 2 KKR Players Named in Varun Chakravarthy’s Dream T20 XI

Varun Chakravarthy has also omitted a couple of important players from the XI.
4:43 pm
Vishnu PN
chintal gandhi baroda premier league 2025 ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War For Baroda Premier League Spinner

The wrist spinner pulled off a stunning feat in the final
3:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Son, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

Sons, Nephew of Indian Legends Set Sights on IPL 2026 After Registering for Delhi Premier League Auction

4:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pakistan have appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball cricket head coach for the upcoming assignments.

Pakistan Name Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder As Interim Test Coach

He has been in and out of the setup and again finds a new role as “acting head coach”.
3:46 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.