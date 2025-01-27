News
AB de Villiers has criticised the inappropriate use of Heinrich Klaasen, who came to bat at No.6 in Durban Super Giants' latest fixture against Paarl Royals in SA20.
Last updated: January 27, 2025

AB De Villiers Unhappy With the Batting Position of Star SRH Batter in SA20 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

AB feels the teams are not maximising the most, and they should let him get a base in the middle overs before exploding in the death overs.

AB de Villiers has criticised the inappropriate use of Heinrich Klaasen, who came to bat at No.6 in Durban Super Giants’ latest fixture against Paarl Royals in SA20.

AB de Villiers has criticised the inappropriate use of Heinrich Klaasen, who came to bat at No.6 in Durban Super Giants' latest fixture against Paarl Royals in SA20. AB feels the teams are not maximising the most, and they should let him get a base in the middle overs before exploding in the death overs.

“Heinrich Klaassen batting at 6. I can’t! Yes, he’s the best in the world from overs 7-14, I agree, BUT imagine he’s got a base(10-15 off 10), and that’s exactly what the conventional number 3/4 does anyway, and then goes into that period with the death overs still to come.“

Further, he underlined how other batters came ahead of him and took a few balls but couldn’t convert those starts, which put pressure on Klaasen to hit big shots from the first delivery. He advised teams to use him at No.3 on true batting decks and at No.4 on sticky and slow surfaces like in Paarl.

“At the moment other batters are setting the base, gets out and we expect Klaassen to just fire from the word go?! Not to mention that he bats with the tail more often than not when batting at 6. How does this make sense? Been happening for a few years now and it’s so frustrating to watch. No offence to any Coach here, just my humble opinion. Please bat him at 3 on good wickets, and 4 on tricky wickets when u lose an early one. You’ll reap the rewards!”

Analysing batting positions of Heinrich Klaasen in SA20 2025

Heinrich Klaasen has 122 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 122 in seven innings, including one fifty, in SA20 2025. He has batted at four different batting positions in these seven outings, showing his unorganised usage.

He batted once at No.3, scored five runs and twice at No.5, where he could only get a solitary run. Further, Klaasen has batted three innings at No.6, scoring 108 runs at an average of 36 and one innings at No.7, assembling only eight runs.

The team continuously used other batters and all-rounders ahead of him as they tried to reserve Klaasen’s firepower for death overs. Unfortunately, the pitches in this tournament haven’t been easy-going for new batters, and they must apply themselves before going berserk.

Further, Klaasen’s form hasn’t been convincing this year, exacerbating his case. Inappropriate use combined with mediocre form meant nothing has gone in Klaasen and DSG’s way this season.

