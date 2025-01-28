Youngsters Steal the Show: How CSK Stars Fared in Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024–25

Most CSK players featured in round six of the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament, which also serves as preparation for the impending IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought several good players during the IPL 2025 auction to improve from last season and win another title. The team’s important aspect is its depth and quality in the domestic department. They have solid Indian players in each discipline who will be crucial next season.

Most featured in round six of the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament, which also serves as preparation for the impending IPL season. While a few excelled in this phase and stamped their authority, some players failed to make an impression. The performances of young players were particularly notable as they shone brightly in their areas.

We have tracked how CSK stars fared in this round of domestic competition and noted them in this segment.

CSK Performers From Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Playing for Maharashtra against Baroda, Ruturaj Gaikwad was decent with the willow. He failed in the first innings, scoring only 10 in 21 balls. However, he improved his returns in the next dig and played a prudent knock.

Coming in at 25/2, Gaikwad played a counterattacking 89-run knock in just 83 deliveries, comprising 14 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 107.22. This innings helped Maharashtra recover after two early wickets. Eventually, they scored 464/7, with a vital contribution from the CSK skipper.

Andre Siddarth

At 18, Andre Siddarth has already been in the limelight for his superior talent. He has had a terrific start to his First Class career and continued the good run in Tamil Nadu’s latest fixture against Chandigarh. He scored a magnificent 106 in the first dig, the most for Tamil Nadu.

His knock guided the team to a fighting 301 in the first innings. Later in the second innings, Siddarth scored an unbeaten 36 to help Tamil Nadu post a big target for Chandigarh. Those knocks proved vital as his team won the contest convincingly by 209 runs.

Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed also notched up a brilliant century while playing for Andhra against Puducherry in Puducherry. While opening, he accumulated 105 runs in 248 deliveries, including seven boundaries. He was the highest run-scorer for his team in the first innings.

Rasheed was demoted to No.3 in the second innings. Still, he made 26 runs in 44 balls, including three boundaries. The match ended in a draw, but it was fruitful for Rasheed as he got some vital runs under his belt after a string of low scores earlier in the competition.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar was another brilliant Tamil Nadu performer in their game against Chandigarh in Salem. He failed in the first innings, scoring only a solitary run. However, he improved his showing in the next attempt and weaved a big knock.

Shankar scored a magnificent 150 in only 171 balls, including 12 boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 87.71. His knock helped Tamil Nadu get a big second-innings score, which later proved enough to defeat Chandigarh. Vijay Shankar won the Player of the Match award for his marvellous 150.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was absolutely brilliant on his Ranji Trophy return. He took five wickets for 66 runs in the first innings. He also scored 38 runs in Saurashtra’s first dig.

Jadeja came up with an even better bowling performance in the second innings. He snared seven wickets for 38 runs to wreak havoc against a strong Delhi outfit. His all-round show helped him win the Player of the Match award, and Saurashtra won the contest by ten wickets.

Ramakrishna Ghosh

While playing for Maharashtra, Ramakrishna Ghosh churned out an all-round performance against Baroda. He scored 26 runs in the first innings with the willow. Later, he assembled 99 runs in the second innings to solidify Maharashtra’s position in the game.

With the ball, Ghosh snared two wickets in each innings. His all-round efforts were crucial in Maharashtra’s emphatic win. He might not get enough chances next season, but he has shown his capabilities.

How CSK stars fared in Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024/25

Player Team Performances Ruturaj Gaikwad Maharashtra 10 & 89 Andre Siddarth Tamil Nadu 106 & 36* Shaik Rasheed Andhra 105 & 26 Vijay Shankar Tamil Nadu 1 & 150* Ravindra Jadeja Saurashtra 38, 5/66 & 7/38 Ramakrishna Ghosh Maharashtra 26 & 99, 2/34 & 2/23 Mukesh Choudhary Maharashtra 3/57 & 5/76 Khaleel Ahmed Rajasthan 5/37 & 1/69 Shivam Dube Mumbai 0 & 0, 1/30 Deepak Hooda Rajasthan 0 & 10, 0/13

Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary was another top performer for Maharashtra in the latest round of the Ranji Trophy. He was brilliant with the ball during the fixture against Baroda. In the first innings, the left-arm pacer took three wickets for 57 runs in 11 overs.

Later, he registered a fine five-for while conceding only 76 runs in his 13-over spell. Mukesh’s marvellous spell helped Maharashtra win the contest by 439 runs. Mukesh was also in decent form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and extended his good run in the red-ball format.

Khaleel Ahmed

Another left-arm pacer who showed superior skillsets was Khaleel Ahmed. Playing for Rajasthan, Khaleel took five wickets in the first innings for 37 runs in 15 overs. His spell helped Rajasthan restrict Vidarbha to 165 in the first innings.

Later, he took one wicket in the second innings to complete six in the match. His efforts went in vain as Vidarbha won the contest by 221 runs. Still, Khaleel would be pleased with his bowling, especially in the first innings.

CSK Non-Performers From Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube endured a horrific show while playing for Mumbai. He was dismissed on a duck in both innings against Jammu and Kashmir. While he has a fine record in First Class cricket, this match was one to forget.

The only good thing was that he got a solitary wicket in the game. But apart from that, his performances were abysmal. Shockingly, a star-studded Mumbai also lost the contest against Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai.

Deepak Hooda

The all-rounder, Deepak Hooda, was another non-performer in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/24. Hooda was out on a 9-ball duck in the first innings. Then in the second attempt, he could only score 10 runs.

He also bowled six overs in the game but was wicketless. His team Rajasthan also lost the encounter against Vidarbha. Hooda would be disappointed with his performances throughout the game.

