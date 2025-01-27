CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Both players were released by CSK before the IPL 2025 auction but were bought back by the franchise in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings can breathe a sigh of relief as their key players, Devon Conway of the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Rachin Ravindra of Wellington in the Super Smash, regain form in franchise leagues ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Both players were released by CSK before the IPL 2025 auction but were bought back, with Conway going for 6.25 crore and Rachin Ravindra for 4 crore.

Conway’s Match-Winning Knock for Joburg Super Kings

In the match against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Conway opened the innings for Joburg Super Kings in the second innings and played a match-winning knock, scoring 76 off 56 balls, which included 11 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 135.71. He first put together a 34-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis, and then for the second wicket, he formed an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Wihan Lubbe. Conway did most of the scoring and helped his team win comfortably.

This innings was much needed for Conway, in fact, this was his first half-century of the tournament. He was previously getting starts in some matches but could not cash in on them. This knock must come as a relief for him, his team, and also his IPL franchise, CSK, for whom he will be playing again after missing the last season due to injury.

ALSO READ:

Rachin Ravindra’s All-Round Brilliance Against Auckland

Against Auckland, Rachin Ravindra delivered match-winning performances with both bat and ball. In the first innings, he took 2 wickets with figures of 4 overs, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.80. He opened the batting in the second innings and scored 48 off 37 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 129.73. He was the top scorer for his team and ultimately declared man of the match for his all-round performance.

His IPL franchise, CSK, who has shown faith in him by buying him once again, must be pleased with his performance. Along with Conway, Ravindra is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.