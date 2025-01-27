News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season
News
Last updated: January 27, 2025

CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both players were released by CSK before the IPL 2025 auction but were bought back by the franchise in the auction.

CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Chennai Super Kings can breathe a sigh of relief as their key players, Devon Conway of the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Rachin Ravindra of Wellington in the Super Smash, regain form in franchise leagues ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Both players were released by CSK before the IPL 2025 auction but were bought back, with Conway going for 6.25 crore and Rachin Ravindra for 4 crore.

Conway’s Match-Winning Knock for Joburg Super Kings

In the match against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Conway opened the innings for Joburg Super Kings in the second innings and played a match-winning knock, scoring 76 off 56 balls, which included 11 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 135.71. He first put together a 34-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis, and then for the second wicket, he formed an unbeaten 85-run partnership with Wihan Lubbe. Conway did most of the scoring and helped his team win comfortably.

This innings was much needed for Conway, in fact, this was his first half-century of the tournament. He was previously getting starts in some matches but could not cash in on them. This knock must come as a relief for him, his team, and also his IPL franchise, CSK, for whom he will be playing again after missing the last season due to injury.

ALSO READ:

Rachin Ravindra’s All-Round Brilliance Against Auckland

Against Auckland, Rachin Ravindra delivered match-winning performances with both bat and ball. In the first innings, he took 2 wickets with figures of 4 overs, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.80. He opened the batting in the second innings and scored 48 off 37 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 129.73. He was the top scorer for his team and ultimately declared man of the match for his all-round performance.

His IPL franchise, CSK, who has shown faith in him by buying him once again, must be pleased with his performance. Along with Conway, Ravindra is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Devon Conway
IPL
IPL 2025
Joburg Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra
SA20
SA20 2025
Super Smash
Wellington

Latest news

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Main Hope Be Fit for Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy and named for the third ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
There has been no shortage of drama in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and a fresh one has emerged from the latest game.

Overseas Players Boycott BPL Game as Franchise Chaos Rocks Durbar Rajshahi

This was the first occurrence of a BPL team playing all Bangladeshi players in an XI.
January 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli has been enduring an extended lean patch in Test cricket, which became more evident on the Australia tour.

Virat Kohli Tackles Weakness Head On: Rigorous Steps Taken With Sanjay Bangar To Regain Test Form

Kohli opted to practice with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar at a facility developed by Bangar to overcome his issues.
January 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
CSK Recruits Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj Dazzle in Ranji Trophy With Match-Winning Spells Ahead of IPL 2025

CSK Recruits Dazzle in Ranji Trophy With Match-Winning Spells Ahead of IPL 2025

Both bowlers will be eager for more opportunities in the upcoming IPL season.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 with Unbeaten 80 in Ranji Trophy Clash

KKR Star Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 with Unbeaten 80 in Ranji Trophy Clash

His innings propelled Madhya Pradesh into a strong position, enabling them to set a challenging target for Kerala.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
Matthew Kunhemann cleared to play against Sri Lanka

Australia Receive Massive Boost For Sri Lanka Tests! Rising Spin Sensation Cleared to Play After Recovering From Injury

January 26, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy