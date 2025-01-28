IPL 2025 Player Watch: Unplayable KKR Spin Attack, Liam Livingstone Boost For RCB

We dive into the performances of Indian Premier League (IPL) players on January 28, 2025, across various leagues and matches worldwide. By analyzing their recent displays, we aim to uncover how these performances might influence their roles and impact in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The following leagues and performances were covered.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

SA20 2024-25

ILT20 2024-25

Super Smash 2024-25

IPL 2025 Stars on January 28 Overview

Player League/Match IPL 2025 Franchise Scores Verdict Phil Salt IND vs ENG 3rd T20I RCB 5 (7) ❌ Jos Buttler IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Gujarat Titans 24 (22) ❌ Harry Brook IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Delhi Capitals 8 (10) ❌ Varun Chakravarthy IND vs ENG 3rd T20I KKR 4-0-24-5 ✅ Liam Livingstone IND vs ENG 3rd T20I RCB 43 (24) ✅ Mitchell Santner Super Smash Mumbai Indians 4-0-29-2 ✅

Beating KKR with spin might be impossible

KKR have arguably the greatest spin attack for IPL 2025 with Sunil Narine already in their ranks and Varun Chakravarthy peaking at the right time. The latest five-wicket haul in Rajkot puts Varun alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the only other India men’s bowlers with multiple five-fors in T20Is.

Alongside Varun and Narine, KKR also have Moeen Ali and Mayank Markande up their sleeve and could potentially unleash all four bowlers on tough spinning wickets. It’s a mantra that reaped immense success for them in 2024 with Suyash Sharma (now at RCB) being their third spin option then.

RCB boosted by Liam Livingstone’s return to form, but concerns remain over Phil Salt

After two off games, Liam Livingstone found his feet in Rajkot, slamming 43 off just 24 balls to lift England from 116/6 to a decent total. Livingstone was particularly harsh on Ravi Bishnoi, whom he tonked for four sixes, including three in the space of four balls. That said, 30 of Livingstone’s 43 runs came off just Bishnoi and he wasn’t particularly reading Varun Chakravarthy any better than before in the four balls he faced.

If Livingstone, bought at INR 8.75 crores, can find his feet, it will be a major relief for RCB, who are already worrying over the form of Englishmen Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell. Salt was dismissed for five this match, making it his fifth single digit score in the last six T20Is for England.

Bethell, meanwhile, continues to be outside the XI after reportedly being ill for the second T20I.

Lucknow Super Giants worry over spin department ahead of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants, who had a very ordinary IPL 2025 auction, with their overseas picks in particular raising questions, will be concerned about Ravi Bishnoi’s form. Bishnoi was retained for INR 11 crores by LSG, but his returns in recent games have been unimpressive. Today, he was plundered for 46 runs in his four overs with a single wicket to show for.

While he was economical in the previous two T20Is, it was largely a by-product of England losing wickets frequently at the other end. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, Bishnoi took just seven wickets in as many games, although he did remain on the economical side.

In the T20Is against South Africa prior to that, he was again not very effective with five wickets across four matches.

With India basking in Varun Chakravarthy’s form, Bishnoi’s low returns in terms of wickets have gone fairly unnoticed, but LSG cannot afford the same with the leggie being their primary spinner for IPL 2025. There were already question marks around Bishnoi’s form last season where he took 10 wicketys across 14 games, while going at an economy rate of 8.77.

Manimaran Siddharth and Shahbaz Ahmed are the other prominent spin options in the LSG squad.

Ravi Bishnoi performances in IPL by year

IPL by Year Matches Wickets Average Economy 2020 14 12 31.33 7.37 2021 9 12 19.16 6.38 2022 14 13 35.07 8.44 2023 15 16 24.43 7.74 2024 14 10 38.3 8.77

