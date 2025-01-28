News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Kuldeep Yadav
News
Last updated: January 28, 2025

India Star Recovers in Time for IND vs ENG ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Gratitude to NCA Team

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He put out a social media post to appreciate the effort of the NCA team.

Kuldeep Yadav

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was recently named in the squad for the upcoming three-match IND vs ENG ODI series and the subsequent Champions Trophy 2025. Notably, he was on the sidelines rehabbing from groin surgery and has made a timely recovery.

Lauding the efforts of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) team to help him regain fitness, Kuldeep extended warm gratitude to them via a social media post on his Instagram handle.

Kuldeep wrote, “Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes!”

Kuldeep recently also shared a video showcasing his bowling practice at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, hinting at his highly anticipated comeback in the white-ball format.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kuldeep yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

The 30-year-old spinner is preparing to spearhead the spin department in the upcoming ODI series against England and the prestigious ICC event next. Kuldeep will have the backing of all-rounders Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department.

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial for India’s success in Champions Trophy 2025

Kuldeep Yadav has evolved into a crucial cog in India’s limited-overs setup. The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as well as their runner-up finish in the home ODI World Cup in 2023.

Now, with India slated to play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, Kuldeep’s performance will be key to the team’s quest to reclaim the title they last won in 2013. Before that, India will face England in a three-match ODI series, with games slated for February 6, 9, and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad, respectively.

In the Champions Trophy, India will kick off their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs ENG
Kuldeep Yadav
NCA

Latest news

Related posts

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Suryansh Shedge for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Latest Punjab Kings Sensation Returns to Ranji Trophy Side After Compelling Performances in U23 Competition

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Suryansh Shedge for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
January 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers Confirms Return to Cricket, Set To Play This Tournament

The Proteas confirmed the news via a social media post on X.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Rejects Delhi Captaincy on Ranji Trophy Return, Backs LSG Youngster To Lead

Kohli is set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Australia Set To Open With Star Middle-Order Batter Travis Head in Sri Lanka Tests

Sam Konstas To Be Dropped: Australia Set To Open With Star Middle-Order Batter in Sri Lanka Tests

He will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, which likely means rookie Sam Konstas, who performed well against India in the BGT, may have to be dropped.
January 28, 2025
Sagar Paul
England vs India T20 Team

England Pacer Hopes To Keep Up Wicket-Taking Form Heading Into Champions Trophy 2025

January 28, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Sunrisers All-Rounder Patrick Kruger Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener Tony De Zorzi

Sunrisers All-Rounder Ruled Out of 2025 Season, Replaced by South Africa Opener

He featured in just one game this season, against the Pretoria Capitals, where he scored 10 runs and did not bowl.
January 28, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy