India Star Recovers in Time for IND vs ENG ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Gratitude to NCA Team

He put out a social media post to appreciate the effort of the NCA team.

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was recently named in the squad for the upcoming three-match IND vs ENG ODI series and the subsequent Champions Trophy 2025. Notably, he was on the sidelines rehabbing from groin surgery and has made a timely recovery.

Lauding the efforts of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) team to help him regain fitness, Kuldeep extended warm gratitude to them via a social media post on his Instagram handle.

Kuldeep wrote, “Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes!”

Kuldeep recently also shared a video showcasing his bowling practice at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, hinting at his highly anticipated comeback in the white-ball format.

The 30-year-old spinner is preparing to spearhead the spin department in the upcoming ODI series against England and the prestigious ICC event next. Kuldeep will have the backing of all-rounders Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department.

Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial for India’s success in Champions Trophy 2025

Kuldeep Yadav has evolved into a crucial cog in India’s limited-overs setup. The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as well as their runner-up finish in the home ODI World Cup in 2023.

Now, with India slated to play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, Kuldeep’s performance will be key to the team’s quest to reclaim the title they last won in 2013. Before that, India will face England in a three-match ODI series, with games slated for February 6, 9, and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad, respectively.

In the Champions Trophy, India will kick off their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

