AB de Villiers
News
Last updated: January 28, 2025

AB de Villiers Confirms Return to Cricket, Set To Play This Tournament

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Proteas confirmed the news via a social media post on X.

AB de Villiers

In an extremely momentous occasion for cricket fans all across the globe, Proteas legend AB de Villiers has confirmed his return to cricket. The South African veteran took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) to share the recent development.

De Villiers has been named the captain of the Game Changers South Africa Champions squad and will lead the side in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025). The WCL is a top-flight T20 competition that brings together retired and non-contracted cricket legends.

Reflecting on his return, de Villiers said in an official statement released by WCL,

“Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn’t feel the urge to play any more. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We’ve been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again.”

ALSO READ:

AB de Villiers Confirms Return to Cricket

The 40-year-old had retired from all forms of cricket back in 2021 with his last match coming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the South African’s return, who is known for his exceptional adaptability and fearless batting style, has now sparked excitement across the cricketing community.

The Game Changers team, which boasted iconic players like Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir during the inaugural season, now looks even more promising with de Villiers at the helm as captain.

In the previous season, South Africa Champions secured two wins from three matches, finishing fifth on the points table. However, they missed out on a semifinal spot due to an inferior net run rate (NRR) compared to the West Indies Champions and India Champions.

