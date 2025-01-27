First-Class Cricket For White-Ball Star: Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates Red-Ball Cricket To Fuel Leadership CV

He has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to the leadership group.

India’s white-ball star and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a crucial cog in India’s short-format setup. However, he has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to the leadership group.

Interestingly, he served as Rohit Sharma’s deputy during India’s T20 World Cup 2024 title-winning campaign and was touted to be the next skipper in the shortest format.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Indian board (BCCI) decided to name Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I team skipper, citing workload concerns for Pandya.

Recently, for the ongoing England T20Is, Pandya was snubber further with spin all-rounder Axar Patel being named as SKY’s deputy.

For the unversed, Pandya holds an impressive record while leading the Men in Blue. India has won three out of the four bilateral T20I series that they played under the 31-year-old.

Sanjay Manjrekar advocates playing red-ball cricket to Hardik Pandya to fuel leadership CV

In a bid to be back in the reckoning as a captaincy option, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Hardik Pandya should consider playing first-class cricket more often. Notably, Pandya played his last FC match a long time back in December 2018.

Echoing on the same lines, Manjrekar said on Star Sports’ show ‘Deep Point’,

“The dynamics of Indian cricket can change with new management in the BCCI or the selection committee. Everyone has a unique approach. For Pandya, the key will be to show his willingness to play consistently. He hardly plays first-class cricket, but if he starts doing so, it will strengthen his case”.

Manjrekar also highlighted that Pandya’s fitness will play a critical role in determining his effectiveness, especially over the course of a 50-over tournament. Thus, playing consistent first-class cricket will prove Pandya can be that industrious and can take on a higher level of workload.

