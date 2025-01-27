News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Hardik Pandya
News
Last updated: January 27, 2025

First-Class Cricket For White-Ball Star: Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates Red-Ball Cricket To Fuel Leadership CV

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to the leadership group.

Hardik Pandya

India’s white-ball star and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a crucial cog in India’s short-format setup. However, he has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to the leadership group.

Interestingly, he served as Rohit Sharma’s deputy during India’s T20 World Cup 2024 title-winning campaign and was touted to be the next skipper in the shortest format.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Indian board (BCCI) decided to name Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I team skipper, citing workload concerns for Pandya.

Recently, for the ongoing England T20Is, Pandya was snubber further with spin all-rounder Axar Patel being named as SKY’s deputy.

For the unversed, Pandya holds an impressive record while leading the Men in Blue. India has won three out of the four bilateral T20I series that they played under the 31-year-old.

ALSO READ:

Sanjay Manjrekar advocates playing red-ball cricket to Hardik Pandya to fuel leadership CV

In a bid to be back in the reckoning as a captaincy option, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Hardik Pandya should consider playing first-class cricket more often. Notably, Pandya played his last FC match a long time back in December 2018.

Echoing on the same lines, Manjrekar said on Star Sports’ show ‘Deep Point’,

“The dynamics of Indian cricket can change with new management in the BCCI or the selection committee. Everyone has a unique approach. For Pandya, the key will be to show his willingness to play consistently. He hardly plays first-class cricket, but if he starts doing so, it will strengthen his case”.

Manjrekar also highlighted that Pandya’s fitness will play a critical role in determining his effectiveness, especially over the course of a 50-over tournament. Thus, playing consistent first-class cricket will prove Pandya can be that industrious and can take on a higher level of workload.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
Sanjay Manjrekar
Suryakumar Yadav

Latest news

Related posts

Jay Shah

Australia Legend Lashes Out at ICC; Calls Them an ‘Event Management Company’

January 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
India Test Team Border Gavaskar Trophy

After Rohit Sharma And Yashasvi Jaiswal, Another Test Top-Order Batter Set To Play Ranji Trophy Round 7

The player returns to the side which is fighting for a place in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals
January 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Shan Masood

Shan Masood Blasts Pakistan Journalist for Asking Him To Step Down From Captaincy After West Indies Loss [WATCH]

Pakistan lost a Test match at home to West Indies after 34 years.
January 27, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mitchell Owen 108 off 42 in BBL Final

108 off 42 in BBL Final: Fan-Turned-Player Set for Australia Call-Up; Could Be X-Factor Replacement in IPL 2025

January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mandeep Singh Ranji Trophy

Inspired By Senior Players’ Heroics, Former RCB Batter Forges New Path In Domestic Cricket

The batter remembered being motivated by a talk with AB de Villiers
January 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Mitchell Owen fastest hundred in BBL Big Bash League 39 balls

Fastest Hundred in BBL History: Mitchell Owen Climbs to the Top of the List with Sensational Century in 2024-25 Final

January 27, 2025
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy