After Rohit Sharma And Yashasvi Jaiswal, Another Test Top-Order Batter Set To Play Ranji Trophy Round 7

The player returns to the side which is fighting for a place in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals

India’s top-order batter KL Rahul will be available for Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy game against Haryana beginning on January 30, according to a report by Times Of India.

Rahul had missed the previous round six match against Punjab due to a niggle. Karnataka had won the match by an innings and 207 runs and Rahul’s arrival will be a big boost for the side as they look to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Rahul’s return a boost for Karnataka

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhat, who is currently with the India team for their series against England, said Rahul will be available for the next Ranji game.

“I am not in Bengaluru at the moment but from the information I have received, he is available for the last Ranji Trophy match,” Bhat told TOI.

Rahul will join the list of India regulars who have returned to domestic cricket following BCCI’s mandate that requires them to play for their state sides to be eligible for central contracts and national team selection. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill have featured for their domestic sides in the round six matches.

Rahul was part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and played all five Tests in the series. He didn’t feature for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which they won earlier this month. His state teammates Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna, who were also part of the BGT squad, played for Karnataka from the knockouts phase.

It has been reported that Virat Kohli is set to join Delhi’s squad for the final group stage match against Railways. It will be the former Indian captain’s first domestic game in 12 years.

Ranji Trophy quarterfinals race heats up

Karnataka are currently third in Elite Group C with 19 points following their big win against Punjab. They now must beat group toppers Haryana at Bengaluru, if possible with a difference of 10 wickets or by an innings difference. Their quarterfinal chances are also dependent on second-placed Kerala not winning their final group clash against Bihar.

If Karnataka take a first innings lead and draw against Haryana, they’ll gain three points but will need the Kerala and Bihar game result to be in their favour.

