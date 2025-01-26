News
Virat Kohli has been enduring an extended lean patch in Test cricket, which became more evident on the Australia tour.
News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Virat Kohli Tackles Weakness Head On: Rigorous Steps Taken With Sanjy Bangar To Regain Test Form

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Kohli opted to practice with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar at a facility developed by Bangar to overcome his issues.

Virat Kohli has been enduring an extended lean patch in Test cricket, which became more evident on the Australia tour. In nine innings, he scored 190 runs at an average of 23.75, including two fifties.

Kohli opted to practice with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar at a facility developed by Bangar to overcome his issues. The main focus was tackling backfoot deliveries, and Sanjay gave him throwdowns from 16 yards to help him play rising balls.

A portable cement slab with wheels was installed on the back of the length area, which helped the ball rise steeply after landing. It would help him open his backfoot strokes, which has been missing in Kohli’s game lately.

Also Read:

He doesn’t play too many cut shots and comes forward for deliveries that should be played off the backfoot, which means he edges too many balls outside the off-stump line. If Kohli plays more balls off the backfoot and goes square of the wicket, those problems will be reduced, opening more opportunities to score runs.

Virat Kohli to feature in Delhi’s last Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways

The BCCI has made it mandatory for all centrally contracted players to feature in the Ranji Trophy whenever available, and numerous international stars played for their domestic side in the latest round. However, Virat Kohli missed the action due to a neck sprain but will be fit before the next contest.

Kohli will play for Delhi against Railways in the final league game in Delhi, which will be his first appearance in the competition since 2012. His last Ranji Trophy fixture came against Uttar Pradesh, where he registered scores of 14 & 43 across two innings.

After this game, Kohli’s focus will shift to the 50-over format, for India to play England in a three-match ODI series. This rubber will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy.

India’s next Test assignment is against England in the middle of the year, so Virat and other senior players playing in red-ball games seem unnecessary. Virat Kohli hopes to get some runs and gain confidence before the crucial international series after an abysmal Australia tour.

Champions Trophy 2025
ENG vs IND
IND vs ENG
Sanjay Bangar
Virat Kohli

