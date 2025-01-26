3 Stars Who Might Remain on the Gujarat Titans (GT) Bench in IPL 2025

They now have a good mix of Indian and overseas players in their squad. The team is full of quality players who can make it to the starting XI.

The Gujarat Titans, who won the 2022 IPL, had a very disappointing season in 2024. They have strengthened their squad with some strong signings during the IPL 2025 auction held in November 2024.

They now have a good mix of Indian and overseas players in their squad. The team is full of quality players who can make it to the starting XI.

However, some of the players are going to sit out on the bench even though they could be used in the playing XI. Let’s take a look at the 3 star players who might be on the bench for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Gerald Coetzee

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee might have to sit on the bench in IPL 2025, as Gujarat Titans already have bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ahead of him in the pecking order.Coetzee had a decent debut season in 2024 with MI, taking 13 wickets in 10 matches.

But injuries have been a worry for him. He was recently ruled out of the SA20 2025 tournament and was also in the running as a replacement for Anrich Nortje in the Champions Trophy 2025, but his own injury has raised doubts about his availability. The young man will thus need to work on being fully fit for the IPL this season and to be ready to make an impact any moment he gets an opportunity.

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is another player who may have to sit on the bench in the IPL 2025. Sherfane Rutherford, the West Indies’ middle-order hitter, ranks above him in the order. While Glenn Phillips can also bowl, Rutherford is considered an excellent batter.

Phillips has played only eight IPL matches and was on the bench whole season for SRH in IPL 2024. The same may occur this year as well, but he should wait for his chance and be ready when the time arrives.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma, the seasoned fast bowler, may have to start the season on the bench in IPL 2025, as the Gujarat Titans are expected to select Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj as their first-choice pacers. He grabbed ten wickets in nine Delhi Capitals matches last season.

The good news for the Gujarat Titans is that Ishant has consistently played domestic cricket. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he grabbed 10 wickets in 7 games. Unlike Coetzee, Ishant has the advantage that he can be used as an impact player. He must be prepared to take any opportunity and make the most of it.

