No Pant, Shami: Former India Batting Coach Picks His Best India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Sanjay Bangar highlighted the strength of India's bowling attack, emphasizing the return of both Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

India is now geared up for Champions Trophy and hopes to win the trophy after more than ten years. The selection committee has already finalized the 15-member squad, and the responsibility of selecting playing XI lies with the coaching staff and the captain.

Speaking to Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar revealed his preferred playing XI for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, including a few surprising absences.

Bangar Excludes Shami and Pant from Ideal XI

Bangar made a daring comment, stating that Mohammed Shami, who is making a comeback after a long hiatus, would not be an automatic option for the Indian starting XI.

“You eliminate one of the fast bowlers. If Arshdeep and Bumrah are both available, then you can afford to leave out somebody like a Shami. So for me, Shami is not a starter,” Bangar said on Star Sports.

Sanjay Bangar also advocated for KL Rahul as the preferred wicketkeeper-batter in the XI, citing Rishabh Pant’s limited involvement in the 50-over format over the past couple of years. He indicated that Pant might have to sit on the bench, depending on the combination. Additionally, Bangar proposed picking either Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel as the primary all-rounder, emphasizing the importance of balance in the squad.

“Then one between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel and one reserve wicketkeeper. So in this case, Rishabh Pant may be on the benches,” he added.

Also Read: Why is Mohammed Siraj absent in India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Shami and Kuldeep Add Depth to India’s Bowling Lineup

Sanjay Bangar praised the Indian bowling attack, specifically mentioning that the return of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav is crucial. He feels that Shami’s versatility in all three formats at both the domestic and international levels gives him extra depth in the bowling lineup.

“The bowling looks really, really good with Shami back and Kuldeep back. Shami, for all you know, was working from one format to the other format, wherein he has played across three formats for his domestic team,” Bangar said.

Sanjay Bangar said he was confident that Mohammed Shami would be fit and ready to play. Shami has worked on his endurance and is capable of bowling the required overs with high intensity. He believes Shami should be included in the playing XI from the first game against England and play consistently before the Champions Trophy. He emphasized that Shami tends to improve with more match time, as demonstrated by his track record.

“It is a clear indication that, over a period of time, he has gained fitness and is ready to bowl the number of overs that are required to be bowled with high intensity. So he should be playing most of the games right from the first game against England, and the more games that he plays, the better he gets, because that’s what history suggests about Mohammed Shami,” he added.

Sanjay Bangar’s Ideal India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

