virat kohli cut short yuvraj singh international career robin uthappa
News
January 17, 2025 - 11:37 am

‘Neck sprain’ Set To Halt Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy Comeback, Question Mark Over Availability For Delhi

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Kohli has also taken an injection for the same

virat kohli cut short yuvraj singh international career robin uthappa

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket for the first time since 2012 might be delayed after he reported a neck sprain ahead of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy 2025 game against Saurashtra beginning on January 23, according to a report by Times Of India.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has, however, not confirmed on an update on the same.

“Virat Kohli has a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same. There is a possibility of him skipping the first of the two Ranji Trophy games left and a clear picture could come if the DDCA selectors get an update,” a source told Times Of India on Friday.

Delhi will play against Saurashtra from January 23-26 at Rajkot and are scheduled to leave for the match on January 20. They are currently fourth in the Elite Group D of the Ranji Trophy with one win, one loss and three draws.

Also Read: Key Guidelines in BCCI’s 10-Point Document for India Players

The BCCI had on Thursday made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic cricket to be eligible for national team selection and central contracts. In its 10 guidelines, the BCCI had mentioned,

“Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract.”

The DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma had earlier said that Kohli should ‘take inspiration’ from Mumbai cricketers who regularly feature for their domestic side. 

Others report back to domestic sides

The likes of Yashaswi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma have reported for Mumbai earlier this week and are most likely to play in their Elite Group A match against Jammu & Kashmir.

Shubman Gill, whose performances were poor in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, also reported to Punjab ahead of their Elite Group C game against Karnataka.

Also Read: BCCI Appoint Domestic Stalwart As India Batting Coach Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

The likes of Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan, who were also part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy squad, have all reported back to their state teams for the Vijay Hazare Trophy after arriving from Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ranji Trophy
Virat Kohli

