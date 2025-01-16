BCCI Appoint Domestic Stalwart As India Batting Coach Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Indian domestic legend Sitanshu Kotak has been appointed as India’s batting coach ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, according to a report on the Indian Express.

Kotak, who had recently coached India A in their Test tour of Australia, had also accompanied the India A side on multiple shadow tours. He also coached the Indian T20I side that played against Ireland in 2023.

“Kotak will be joining the Indian team as a batting coach. The Indian team will be having a three day-camp in Kolkata and players will be reporting on January 18,” a source in BCCI told Indian Express according to the report.

India’s 1-3 debacle in the Border Gavaskar Trophy where they failed as a batting unit may have resulted in BCCI opting for a batting coach. India had managed to put up a 300-plus score only twice in 10 innings in that series.

Former India batter Vikram Rathour served as the batting coach under previous head coach Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended after the title-winning 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in West Indies.

Sitanshu Kotak a known name at NCA, Saurashtra

Currently, the Indian coaching team consists head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coaches Ryan Ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar.

Kotak has been a member of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaching staff for over four years. The 52-year-old had previously captained Saurashtra and has over 11,000 runs in domestic cricket. He retired as a player in 2013 after playing 130 first-class matches and scoring a total of 15 hundred and 55 fifties in the Ranji Trophy and for Warwickshire in England county cricket.

Kotak is credited with bringing pace revolution for Saurashtra by introducing green pitches in domestic circuit when he took up coaching role for the state side from 2014-15 season.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad is yet to be announced. Even though the tournament is being hosted by Pakistan, India will be playing their matches in Dubai due to security reasons. They will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

