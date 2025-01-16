BCCI Takes a U-Turn, Set To Bring Back Virat Kohli’s Formula for Players

Considering that the team hardly gets a minute to themselves from the tight schedule, the medical team has a job to emphasize that fitness must lead to selection apart from avoiding injury.

The Indian cricket team has faced a lot of criticism for their poor form in Tests. They were whitewashed at home by New Zealand and then suffered a heavy defeat in Australia, losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series for the first time in almost a decade.

Considering that the team hardly gets a minute to themselves from the tight schedule, the medical team has a job to emphasize that fitness must lead to selection apart from avoiding injury.

Also Read: Key Bowler’s Horrible Form in SA20 2025 Spells Big Headache for CSK Ahead of IPL 2025

BCCI Plans to Reintroduce Yo-Yo Test to Boost Fitness Standards

The BCCI is reportedly re-introducing the yo-yo test in a step to improve fitness standards in Indian cricket. Also, it would prove to be one of the yardsticks of selection by ensuring the selection of fittest players for action. Previously this was used when Virat Kohli was the captain of India.

A source told the Times of India that, over the years, the board has relaxed fitness standards as players have been travelling extensively. This has resulted in some of them taking fitness lightly. To prevent this and maintain the standards, the BCCI is considering reinstating them.

“The board had gone lenient on the players since they are mostly on the road. The focus had shifted to just injury prevention. This has been taken lightly by some players. It is being mooted that a certain fitness level criteria needs to be reintroduced so that complacency doesn’t creep in,” the source mentioned.

Also Read: 5 Bowlers Who Can Replace Anrich Nortje at KKR if He’s Ruled Out of IPL 2025

BCCI Explores Measures to Enhance Player Performance

The BCCI is not just looking to reintroduce fitness requirements such as the yo-yo test but also seems to think over changing its policies regarding the accompanying of players’ families on tours.

The officials feel that family members being present during foreign tours might be distracting the players and affecting their performance as a whole.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.