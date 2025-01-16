Key Bowler’s Horrible Form in SA20 2025 Spells Big Headache for CSK Ahead of IPL 2025

Let's analyse the reason behind his struggles.

Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star speedster Matheesha Pathirana’s recent dismal form has given the five-time IPL winners a new headache ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

CSK’s death-overs specialist who is currently plying his trade for the Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2025, has been struggling with his line and length. His worst came last night during a match against Durban Super Giants where he ended up bowling 7 wides and conceded 34 runs in his three overs. In the two matches he has played so far, Pathirana has managed just 1 wicket while having an economy of 10.71.

ALSO READ: Where Should Virat Kohli Bat for RCB in IPL 2025?

Prior to that, during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand as well, the 22-year-old looked in poor form, managing just two scalps in as many games while going at an economy of 12.12.

Why is Pathirana struggling?

Matheesha Pathirana’s bowling style, although similar to Lasith Malinga’s slinging action, is much more strenuous. While Malinga goes for a beautiful side-on position with his back and feet parallel to the crease, Matheesha Pathirana’s action is breaking and the torque required is huge. Pathirana’s angle of release is also much lower as compared to the Sri Lankan legend, which puts incredible strain on his body and he suffered a hamstring injury last year.

Pathirana has now been trying out different release points, both release height and width, which happens erratically and has resulted in him missing the mark more often.

Although his strength was the slingy low release that resulted in an inch-perfect yorker, it can only be presumed he is trying out different angles in a bid to minimise any injury risk.

Thus, to outfox the batters, he has been trying out wide yorkers increasingly, which clearly hasn’t worked out for him as the margin for error goes up even higher.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

What replacements do CSK have if Pathirana falters?

In case the Sri Lankan’s troubles translate into his performance during IPL 2025, CSK will have a few other options to replace him. They have Nathan Ellis in the ranks who will be a like-for-like replacement while CSK can also opt to play an extra Indian pacer which would allow them to fit in another foreign star in the playing XI.

With Khaleel Ahmed expected to be a starter, the other Indian options CSK has are Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.