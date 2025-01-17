Key Guidelines in BCCI’s 10-Point Document for India Players Including Potential Ban From IPL

The BCCI has done this to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series.

Following a home whitewash by New Zealand and a Test series loss to Australia, the BCCI has implemented a strict 10-point disciplinary plan.

The BCCI has done this to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series.

Also Read: Did Stephen Fleming Step Down As Southern Brave Coach Because of Delhi Capitals?

Restrictions on Personal Activities to Maintain Focus

Players are no longer allowed to do personal shoots or endorsements during the tour in order not to be distracted. They are also to remain with the team until the end of a scheduled match, series, or tour, even if the game is over earlier than scheduled. This is meant to keep the team together and not to disrupt it.

Personal staff like chefs, assistants, and security guards are no longer allowed to accompany players unless authorized by the BCCI. Family members may accompany players on overseas tours lasting more than 45 days for a maximum of 14 days, with no additional expenses covered by the board. Players are also required to use team transportation to practice sessions and games, emphasizing unity and discipline.

Mandatory Domestic Cricket Participation for National Selection

In order to be considered for national selection and central contracts, players need to play domestic cricket. This keeps them connected to the domestic ecosystem, keeps them match fit, and inspires emerging talent by competing alongside them. Personal staff, managers, and secretaries will have limited access and must obtain prior approval to enter.

Logistics have been simplified, with baggage limits for both players and staff. On tours lasting more than 30 days, players are permitted to bring up to five pieces of luggage or 150 kg, while staff may carry up to 80kg. These restrictions apply to tours lasting fewer than 30 days. The policy is intended to promote a professional environment, enhance team dynamics, and streamline operations during tours and series.

Also Read: Former CSK Player Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts With Back-to-Back Hundreds

Here are all the 10- Point Rules And Policy Issued by the BCCI

The BCCI expects the players to strictly adhere to the guidelines and exceptions require prior approval from the Selection Committee Chairman and Head Coach. Failure to comply may result in penalties, such as suspension from IPL tournaments or contract reductions.

“All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines. Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI”

“Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include (i) sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and (ii) deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract”.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.