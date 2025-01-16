News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Former CSK Player Dhruv Shorey Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy
News
January 16, 2025 - 5:24 pm

Former CSK Player Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts With Back-to-Back Hundreds

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He played for CSK during the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons.

Former CSK Player Dhruv Shorey Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dhruv Shorey has been turning heads with his emphatic batting display in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

The 32-year-old, who played for CSK during IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, registered consecutive centuries in the knockout stages of VHT for his side Vidarbha.

After slamming a deft unbeaten knock of 118* against Rajasthan in the quarters, Dhruv did an encore earlier today (January 16) in the semi-final clash against Maharashtra. The dynamic opener registered a scintillating ton of 114 off 120 balls, comprising 14 boundaries and a solitary six.

ALSO READ: ‘I Am a Very Bad Loser’: Discarded India Batter Opens Up on His Fairytale Comeback After Lighting Up VHT

Shorey’s heroics give a headache to another CSK star

Shorey’s incredible batting became a cause of concern for another CSK star, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who is also the leader of the Maharashtra side. The decision to bowl first backfired badly for Gaikwad, as his bowlers looked helpless against the Vidarbha openers.

Speaking about the match, Shorey combined brilliantly with other opener Yash Rathod to scrip a record 224-run opening stand. Notably, this is the third-highest opening partnership in a knockout game of the VHT.

Ravi Kumar and Devdutt Paddikal hold the record for the highest opening partnership (249 runs) which they stitched in 2021 against Kerala. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 238-run stand against Saurashtra in 2021 is second on the list.

At the time of writing this report, Shorey has been joined by VHT’s current top scorer Karun Nair, who is enjoying the form of his life.

The winner of this match will face Karnakata in the final on Saturday (January 18). Karnataka previously edged past Haryana in the first semi-final clash by five wickets yesterday (January 15) to qualify for the final. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dhruv Shorey
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

gautam gambhir head coach

BCCI Appoint Domestic Stalwart As India Batting Coach Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

News
16/01/2025
Karun Nair

‘I Am a Very Bad Loser’: Discarded India Batter Opens Up on His Fairytale Comeback After Lighting Up VHT

His recent performances can put him back in the scheme of things for a India return.
News
16/01/2025
Delhi Capitals fans

Delhi Capitals Star Wants To Be The ‘Best All-rounder In The World’, Sets Eyes On Home World Cup

Reddy was surprisingly dropped by India despite consistent performances
News
16/01/2025
BCCI Takes a U-Turn, Set To Bring Back Virat Kohli’s Formula for Players

BCCI Takes a U-Turn, Set To Bring Back Virat Kohli’s Formula for Players

Considering that the team hardly gets a minute to themselves from the tight schedule, the medical team has a job to emphasize that fitness must lead to selection apart from avoiding injury.
News
16/01/2025
Shafali Verma India Domestic cricket

‘Hid News From My Father’ – Shafali Verma Shares Heart-wrenching Story Of Being Dropped From India Team

The opening batter has been dropped for three India series in a row
News
16/01/2025
After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025

After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025

He remains an important part of South Africa's plans for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Champions Trophy 2025
16/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy