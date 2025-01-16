Former CSK Player Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts With Back-to-Back Hundreds

He played for CSK during the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Dhruv Shorey has been turning heads with his emphatic batting display in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

The 32-year-old, who played for CSK during IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, registered consecutive centuries in the knockout stages of VHT for his side Vidarbha.

After slamming a deft unbeaten knock of 118* against Rajasthan in the quarters, Dhruv did an encore earlier today (January 16) in the semi-final clash against Maharashtra. The dynamic opener registered a scintillating ton of 114 off 120 balls, comprising 14 boundaries and a solitary six.

Shorey’s heroics give a headache to another CSK star

Shorey’s incredible batting became a cause of concern for another CSK star, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who is also the leader of the Maharashtra side. The decision to bowl first backfired badly for Gaikwad, as his bowlers looked helpless against the Vidarbha openers.

Speaking about the match, Shorey combined brilliantly with other opener Yash Rathod to scrip a record 224-run opening stand. Notably, this is the third-highest opening partnership in a knockout game of the VHT.

Ravi Kumar and Devdutt Paddikal hold the record for the highest opening partnership (249 runs) which they stitched in 2021 against Kerala. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 238-run stand against Saurashtra in 2021 is second on the list.

At the time of writing this report, Shorey has been joined by VHT’s current top scorer Karun Nair, who is enjoying the form of his life.

The winner of this match will face Karnakata in the final on Saturday (January 18). Karnataka previously edged past Haryana in the first semi-final clash by five wickets yesterday (January 15) to qualify for the final.

