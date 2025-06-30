RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan Efforts in Vain As England Under-19 Edge India Under-19 in Second Youth ODI

The three-match ODI series between England Under-19 and India Under-19 is now level 1-1.

Efforts from RS Ambrish and Kanishk Chouhan went in vain for the India Under-19 cricket team on Monday as they suffered a one-wicket loss to England Under-19 in the second Youth ODI in Northampton. With the win, the England Under-19 team levelled the three-match series 1-1. The India Under-19 team, led by Ayush Mhatre, had clinched a six-wicket win in the first game.

How England beat India



England won the toss and opted to field first in the game. Alex French got the hosts off to a dream start, getting rid of Ayush Mhatre for a first-ball duck. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (45) and Vihaan Malhotra (49) played fighting knocks.

By the time both of them were dismissed, India were 163/4 in the 30th over, but there was still gas left in the tank for the visitors. Rahul Kumar (47) and Kanishk Chouhan (45) forged a 78-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take India to 249/6 in the 44th over.

Maulyarajsinh Chavda (22) and Abhigyan Kundu (32) played supporting roles as India Under-19 team posted 290 on the board.

England were off to a shaky start after having lost BJ Dawkins (7) and Ben Mayes within the first 10 overs to leave them at 46/2 at one stage.

England’s turnaround in run-chase

Rocky Flintoff, the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, did his bit as he scored 39 runs. But the actual turnaround came from skipper Thomas Rew, who scored 131 runs from just 89 balls. He slammed 16 fours and six sixes during his knock. RS Ambrish, who registered figures of 4/80, had his efforts go in vain.

The right-arm medium pacer took the wickets of Ben Mayes, Isaac Mohammed, Ralphie Albert and Alex Green. However, his last two wickets came towards the end of the match, but there was still hoe when Green was dismissed.

England’s score at the time read 279/9 at the start of the 49th over. However, Sebastian Morgan (20) and Alex French (3) sealed a thrilling chase for England with three balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.