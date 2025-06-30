News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Dom Sibley England Cricket Team Bazball County Championship 2025
news

Discarded Batter Proves Test Readiness For England With Triple Century in County Championship 2025

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 30, 2025
3 min read

Surrey declared their innings on 820/8 against Durham.

Dom Sibley England Cricket Team Bazball County Championship 2025

Dom Sibley had a short Test career for England from 2019 to 2021. After amassing 1,042 runs, including two centuries and five half-centuries, the Surrey opener was sidelined from the national lineup. But the 29-year-old has made headlines with a triple century in the County Championship Division One 2025, showing he still has what it takes to play at the highest level. Sibley made a mammoth 305 off just 475 balls against Durham with the help of 49 fours and a couple of sixes, sending a formidable message to the selectors.

He displayed great determination and patience, standing on the crease for nearly 10 hours and five minutes against a formidable attack. Sibley once proved that the old-school batting may have gone out of fashion, but it can still give you results.

The right-hand batter’s knock put Surrey in a formidable position as they crossed the 800-run mark in the first innings. Apart from him, three other players, including Sam Surran (108), Dan Lawrence (178), and Will Jacks (107), also dealt in centuries.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

92/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

91/5

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

55/10

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

102/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BCC Spartan by 47 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

89/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/4

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

131/2

BCC Spartan BSP

149/2

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

131/5

BCC Spartan BSP

133/1

BCC Spartan beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Dragons Women DGW-W

153/4

Typhoons Women TYP-W

107/7

Dragons Women beat Typhoons Women by 46 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

291/9

India U19 INDU19

290/10

England U19 beat India U19 by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
YSSC YSS

172/6

Lexus LEX

12/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

223/4

MI New York MINY

184/9

Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Black Eagle SAP BES

44/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

132/10

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

165/6

Irises Cricket Club beat Alpine Sporting Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Iyanola Heritage IYH

95/5

Piton Strikers PTS

92/6

Iyanola Heritage won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

134/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings

Dom Sibley Dominates Durham

After being asked to bat, Sibley and captain Rory Burns forged a 95-run stand for the first wicket. No.3 batter Ryan Patel fell cheaply, but Sibley anchored the innings with great precision. He frustrated Durham’s experienced bowling attack with his exceptional defence. Surrey batted for 160 overs, nearly two days of a Test match. In the process, he stitched a 334-run partnership for the fourth wicket. His knock helped Surrey to post a gigantic 820/9 on the board in the first innings.

ALSO READ:

Dom Sibley’s Contrasting Approach to Bazball

Dropped from England’s home Test series in 2021, Sibley silently went away from the selection radar. He last featured in the famous Lord’s Test, managing just 11 and a four-ball duck across two innings.

The openers’ average of 28.94 in the longest format of cricket isn’t that great. His cautious approach has almost knocked him out of the Bazball template. His strike rate of 34.22 stands in exact contrast to the pace at which the current England team has adopted. However, a special day at The Oval may bring Sibley under the spotlight again.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes & Co. hold a 1-0 lead against India in the five-match Test series. The second Test will begin on July 2 in Birmingham.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bazball
County Championship
Dom Sibley
England
Surrey
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan Efforts in Vain As England Under-19 Edge India Under-19 in Second Youth ODI

The three-match ODI series between England Under-19 and India Under-19 is now level 1-1.
12:39 am
Vishnu PN
After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent After Impressive Show in England

After Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, PBKS Can Target Another Young Mumbai Talent for IPL 2026 After Impressive Show in England

12:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
im-still-at-that-position-where-england-all-rounder chris woakes-opens-up-on-retirement-plans

‘I’m Still at That Position Where…’- England All-Rounder Opens Up on Retirement Plans

He is currently part of England's Test squad which is facing India.
11:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mumbai-indians-star tilak varma-just-two-runs-away-from-a-century-on-county-championship-debut-for-hampshire

After Poor IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians Batter Slams 94-ball 119 In County Championship

His team are fresh off an excellent first half of the Vitality T20 Blast
10:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Sam Curran Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Magnificent Century in County Championship

8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.