Discarded Batter Proves Test Readiness For England With Triple Century in County Championship 2025

Surrey declared their innings on 820/8 against Durham.
Dom Sibley had a short Test career for England from 2019 to 2021. After amassing 1,042 runs, including two centuries and five half-centuries, the Surrey opener was sidelined from the national lineup. But the 29-year-old has made headlines with a triple century in the County Championship Division One 2025, showing he still has what it takes to play at the highest level. Sibley made a mammoth 305 off just 475 balls against Durham with the help of 49 fours and a couple of sixes, sending a formidable message to the selectors.
He displayed great determination and patience, standing on the crease for nearly 10 hours and five minutes against a formidable attack. Sibley once proved that the old-school batting may have gone out of fashion, but it can still give you results.
The right-hand batter’s knock put Surrey in a formidable position as they crossed the 800-run mark in the first innings. Apart from him, three other players, including Sam Surran (108), Dan Lawrence (178), and Will Jacks (107), also dealt in centuries.
After being asked to bat, Sibley and captain Rory Burns forged a 95-run stand for the first wicket. No.3 batter Ryan Patel fell cheaply, but Sibley anchored the innings with great precision. He frustrated Durham’s experienced bowling attack with his exceptional defence. Surrey batted for 160 overs, nearly two days of a Test match. In the process, he stitched a 334-run partnership for the fourth wicket. His knock helped Surrey to post a gigantic 820/9 on the board in the first innings.
Dropped from England’s home Test series in 2021, Sibley silently went away from the selection radar. He last featured in the famous Lord’s Test, managing just 11 and a four-ball duck across two innings.
The openers’ average of 28.94 in the longest format of cricket isn’t that great. His cautious approach has almost knocked him out of the Bazball template. His strike rate of 34.22 stands in exact contrast to the pace at which the current England team has adopted. However, a special day at The Oval may bring Sibley under the spotlight again.
On the other hand, Ben Stokes & Co. hold a 1-0 lead against India in the five-match Test series. The second Test will begin on July 2 in Birmingham.
