Former England Cricketer Joins Team in Coaching Consultancy Role Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Report

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024.

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has joined the England cricket team in a coaching consulting role ahead of the second Test against India that will take place in Birmingham from July 2, according to The Telegraph.

England to benefit from Moeen Ali’s presence

“England have been joined at Edgbaston for training today by Moeen Ali, in a coaching consultancy role,” Will Macpherson, a journalist with The Telegraph said on “X”, formerly called Twitter. Moen Ali had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024.

His presence in the current England dressing room will benefit the players as the hosts aim to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Most particularly help spinners like Shoaib Bashir, who will look to decimate the Indian batting lineup. The 21-year-old had registered figures of 1/100 and 2/90 in each of the two innings of the first Test against India.

ALSO READ:

The 38-year-old’s presence in the England dressing room is also akin to that of Stuart Broad, who worked as a bowling consultant for South Africa for a day ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia. That move from South Africa proved to be a game-changer as South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the title clash.

India aim to level series

England are coming into the second Test on the back of a five-wicket win over India in the first Test in Leeds last week. The hosts were set a target of 371, and openers Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) led England’s successful run-chase.

India lost the first Test despite four batters, namely Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant in fact scored a hundred in each of the two innings but those efforts went in vain. India will look to level the series 1-1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.