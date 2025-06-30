News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

Former England Cricketer Joins Team in Coaching Consultancy Role Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Report

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024.

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has joined the England cricket team in a coaching consulting role ahead of the second Test against India that will take place in Birmingham from July 2, according to The Telegraph.

England to benefit from Moeen Ali’s presence

“England have been joined at Edgbaston for training today by Moeen Ali, in a coaching consultancy role,” Will Macpherson, a journalist with The Telegraph said on “X”, formerly called Twitter. Moen Ali had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024.

His presence in the current England dressing room will benefit the players as the hosts aim to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Most particularly help spinners like Shoaib Bashir, who will look to decimate the Indian batting lineup. The 21-year-old had registered figures of 1/100 and 2/90 in each of the two innings of the first Test against India.

ALSO READ:

The 38-year-old’s presence in the England dressing room is also akin to that of Stuart Broad, who worked as a bowling consultant for South Africa for a day ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia. That move from South Africa proved to be a game-changer as South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the title clash.

India aim to level series

England are coming into the second Test on the back of a five-wicket win over India in the first Test in Leeds last week. The hosts were set a target of 371, and openers Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) led England’s successful run-chase.

India lost the first Test despite four batters, namely Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant in fact scored a hundred in each of the two innings but those efforts went in vain. India will look to level the series 1-1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England
England vs India
India
Moeen Ali
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Dropped for ENG vs IND 2nd Test? India Press Conference Gives Hints

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.
8:35 pm
Disha Asrani

‘I’d Like To See…’- Greg Chappell Wants THIS Pacer in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test if Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
6:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah India predicted XI ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India playing XI For ENG vs IND 2nd Test Set To Witness Multiple Changes

The second Test will begin on July 2.
8:02 pm
Disha Asrani
Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former England Captain Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Leave Out Either Nair or Sudharsan’ – Former England Captain Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The 2nd Test starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.
6:08 pm
Sagar Paul
Jamie Smith Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 1st Test

England Batter Admits Fear of Jasprit Bumrah Put Hosts Into Panic Mode During ENG vs IND 1st Test

He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
3:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.