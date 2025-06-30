News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Dropped for ENG vs IND 2nd Test? India Press Conference Gives Hints

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.

Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The second Test of the five-match series is just two nights away. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Birmingham Test, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided insights into the bowling line-up. India may ring in several changes to their playing XI for the upcoming clash against England. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the pace battery comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur had an underwhelming outing at Headingley. Meanwhile, spinner Ravindra Jadeja conceded over 100 runs in the second innings.

Speaking about the shuffle in the spin department, ten Doeschate said, “I am very sure two spinners will play. Which ones we are not sure yet. All three are bowling nicely, Washi is batting really well too.”

While there’s uncertainty on Bumrah’s inclusion in the playing XI, an added spinner in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav would do well. If Washington Sundar is also added to the mix, Jadeja is expected to sit out for the next match. Washi is a bowling all-rounder. He bowls right-arm offbreak and can bat with a left-handed stance.

Additionally, the coach mentioned that another youngster may get a chance to play on English soil

He added, “Nitish Kumar Reddy is very close to getting a game. He is our premium batting all-rounder.”

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Kuldeep Yadav
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Ravindra Jadeja
Ryan ten Doeschate
Washington Sundar
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

‘I’d Like To See…’- Greg Chappell Wants THIS Pacer in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test if Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
6:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah India predicted XI ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India playing XI For ENG vs IND 2nd Test Set To Witness Multiple Changes

The second Test will begin on July 2.
7:01 pm
Disha Asrani
Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former England Captain Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Leave Out Either Nair or Sudharsan’ – Former England Captain Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The 2nd Test starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.
6:08 pm
Sagar Paul
Jamie Smith Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 1st Test

England Batter Admits Fear of Jasprit Bumrah Put Hosts Into Panic Mode During ENG vs IND 1st Test

He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
3:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kuldeep Yadav India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

Mohammad Azharuddin Fights For THIS Player’s Inclusion In India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

India are yet to win a Test match at Edgbaston.
7:12 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.