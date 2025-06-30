Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Dropped for ENG vs IND 2nd Test? India Press Conference Gives Hints

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.

The second Test of the five-match series is just two nights away. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Birmingham Test, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided insights into the bowling line-up. India may ring in several changes to their playing XI for the upcoming clash against England. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the pace battery comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur had an underwhelming outing at Headingley. Meanwhile, spinner Ravindra Jadeja conceded over 100 runs in the second innings.

Speaking about the shuffle in the spin department, ten Doeschate said, “I am very sure two spinners will play. Which ones we are not sure yet. All three are bowling nicely, Washi is batting really well too.”

While there’s uncertainty on Bumrah’s inclusion in the playing XI, an added spinner in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav would do well. If Washington Sundar is also added to the mix, Jadeja is expected to sit out for the next match. Washi is a bowling all-rounder. He bowls right-arm offbreak and can bat with a left-handed stance.

Additionally, the coach mentioned that another youngster may get a chance to play on English soil

He added, “Nitish Kumar Reddy is very close to getting a game. He is our premium batting all-rounder.”

More to follow…