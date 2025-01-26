News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Star Batter Heinrich Klaasen Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match
News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Good News for SRH: Star Batter Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This was a very important innings for him, coming at a time when he had been in pretty poor form in the tournament after scoring only 43 runs in the last five innings.

Star Batter Heinrich Klaasen Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

Good news for SRH as star batter Heinrich Klaasen finds form ahead of IPL 2025, scoring a fifty for Durban’s Super Giants against MI Cape Town in SA20 2025.

Heinrich Klaasen was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL 2025 Auction for a whopping price of INR 23 crore.

SRH Star Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025

Against MI Cape Town, Durban’s Super Giants batted first, and Klaasen came in at number six when his team was struggling at 22/4 in the 7th over. Klaasen delivered an impressive knock of 66 off 43 balls, featuring 5 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 153.49. He, along with Williamson, built an important 121-run partnership that stabilized the innings and prevented the team from collapsing further.

This was a very important innings for Klaasen, coming at a time when he had been in pretty poor form in the tournament after scoring only 43 runs in the last five innings. This performance must surely have impressed his IPL franchise, SRH, who have shown great faith in his abilities, especially after his strong performances last season. Klaasen is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ:

MI Cape Town Defeated Durban’s Super Giants by 7 wickets

Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) were in deep trouble at 22/4, as Trent Boult, George Linde, and Rashid Khan dominated with the ball. Heinrich Klaasen (66) and Kane Williamson (56*) steadied the innings with an excellent 121-run stand for the fifth wicket, helping DSG to post a total of 149/6 in 20 overs.

In response, MICT openers Ryan Rickelton (63) and Rassie van der Dussen added 75 runs very quickly to make the chase easier. The final touches were put in by Dewald Brevis (26) and George Linde (29 off 8), with the latter smashing four sixes off an over for a comfortable victory by 7 wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Durban's Super Giants
Heinrich Klaasen
IPL
IPL 2025
SA20
SA20 2025
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest news

Related posts

England’s Joe Root has been in exceptional form while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 with both bat and ball.

While England batters struggle in India, Star Player Pushes For T20I Recall With All-round Masterclass in SA20 2025

He has batted in difficult conditions throughout the tournament and still scored heavily while opening for the Royals, showing his true class.
January 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out

Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out

The incident occurred in the second innings, when the Gulf Giants were chasing a target of 152 runs.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
Brydon Carse IPL 2025 IND vs ENG Second T20I

SRH’s 1 Crore Punt Pick For IPL 2025 Delivers Stellar All-round Show in Second IND vs ENG T20I

Although England lost the match, Carse’s standout performance was one of the major talking points.
January 25, 2025
Prasenjiit Dey
Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Dhruv Jurel

In The Playing XI For The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Dhruv Jurel Set To Make Strong Push For A Permanent Spot

He will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity in a bid to become a mainstay in the squad.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy are not featuring in the second T20I against England in Chennai.

Why are Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy Not Playing in Second IND vs ENG T20I?

Both have sustained injuries, which has kept them out of action from this contest.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy