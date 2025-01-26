Good News for SRH: Star Batter Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

This was a very important innings for him, coming at a time when he had been in pretty poor form in the tournament after scoring only 43 runs in the last five innings.

Heinrich Klaasen was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL 2025 Auction for a whopping price of INR 23 crore.

SRH Star Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025

Against MI Cape Town, Durban’s Super Giants batted first, and Klaasen came in at number six when his team was struggling at 22/4 in the 7th over. Klaasen delivered an impressive knock of 66 off 43 balls, featuring 5 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 153.49. He, along with Williamson, built an important 121-run partnership that stabilized the innings and prevented the team from collapsing further.

This was a very important innings for Klaasen, coming at a time when he had been in pretty poor form in the tournament after scoring only 43 runs in the last five innings. This performance must surely have impressed his IPL franchise, SRH, who have shown great faith in his abilities, especially after his strong performances last season. Klaasen is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming season.

MI Cape Town Defeated Durban’s Super Giants by 7 wickets

Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) were in deep trouble at 22/4, as Trent Boult, George Linde, and Rashid Khan dominated with the ball. Heinrich Klaasen (66) and Kane Williamson (56*) steadied the innings with an excellent 121-run stand for the fifth wicket, helping DSG to post a total of 149/6 in 20 overs.

In response, MICT openers Ryan Rickelton (63) and Rassie van der Dussen added 75 runs very quickly to make the chase easier. The final touches were put in by Dewald Brevis (26) and George Linde (29 off 8), with the latter smashing four sixes off an over for a comfortable victory by 7 wickets.

