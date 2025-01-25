‘Chill Yar’: Kuldeep Yadav Brutally Roasts RCB; Gives Hilarious Response to a Fan

The video of the same has gone increasingly viral on social media.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. And India spinner Kuldeep Yadav didn’t let an RCB fan forget about it in a hilarious exchange that has gone increasingly viral on social media.

Kuldeep, who is gearing up for his comeback against England following an injury, participated in a live chat session on YouTube where he brutally roasted RCB.

During the session, a fan asked Kuldeep if he would consider joining the Bengaluru-based franchise and humorously suggested he could serve as the “goalkeeper” of the team. In response, the Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner delivered a cheeky remark, stating that what RCB truly needs is an IPL trophy and not a goalkeeper.

“Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya karoge? (You don’t need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper)?” said Kuldeep.

" You don't need a Goalkeeper, you need to win IPL Trophy brother " 😭 pic.twitter.com/avTiEuaM9Q — 𝙼𝚛.𝚅𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊 (@Shivayaaah) January 24, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav responds to his video of roasting RCB

Kuldeep’s response gained massive traction on social media and after noticing that, he put out a post on X (formerly Twitter), addressed to the RCB fans.

Kuldeep wrote on X, “Chill yar rcb fans…Trophy apki hai. Par me goal keeper ni hu (Chill RCB fans. The trophy will be yours. But i’m not a goalkeeper.).”

Chill yar rcb fans…

Trophy apki hai 🏆🙌🏻

Par me goal keeper ni hu 😂 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 24, 2025

Notably, RCB had their best shot at securing the IPL title in 2016 but fell short in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although the team has mostly been consistent in reaching the playoffs in recent years, the coveted trophy continues to evade them.

As of now, RCB has not announced their captain for IPL 2025 with reports suggesting that former skipper Virat Kohli might return to the leadership role.

