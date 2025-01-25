News
Kuldeep Yadav
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 25, 2025

‘Chill Yar’: Kuldeep Yadav Brutally Roasts RCB; Gives Hilarious Response to a Fan

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The video of the same has gone increasingly viral on social media.

Kuldeep Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. And India spinner Kuldeep Yadav didn’t let an RCB fan forget about it in a hilarious exchange that has gone increasingly viral on social media.

Kuldeep, who is gearing up for his comeback against England following an injury, participated in a live chat session on YouTube where he brutally roasted RCB.

During the session, a fan asked Kuldeep if he would consider joining the Bengaluru-based franchise and humorously suggested he could serve as the “goalkeeper” of the team. In response, the Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner delivered a cheeky remark, stating that what RCB truly needs is an IPL trophy and not a goalkeeper.

“Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya karoge? (You don’t need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper)?” said Kuldeep. 

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav responds to his video of roasting RCB

Kuldeep’s response gained massive traction on social media and after noticing that, he put out a post on X (formerly Twitter), addressed to the RCB fans.

Kuldeep wrote on X, “Chill yar rcb fans…Trophy apki hai. Par me goal keeper ni hu (Chill RCB fans. The trophy will be yours. But i’m not a goalkeeper.).”

Notably, RCB had their best shot at securing the IPL title in 2016 but fell short in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although the team has mostly been consistent in reaching the playoffs in recent years, the coveted trophy continues to evade them.

As of now, RCB has not announced their captain for IPL 2025 with reports suggesting that former skipper Virat Kohli might return to the leadership role.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Kuldeep Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

CSK Recruit Shines Bright Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes Unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy Clash

The all-rounder, released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2025 auction, was signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.20 crore.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Premier RCB and CSK Batters Shine in Ranji Trophy With Classy Knocks Ahead of IPL 2025

Premier RCB and CSK Batters Shine in Ranji Trophy With Classy Knocks Ahead of IPL 2025

They are making quite a statement before the IPL 2025 season.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
We look at 3 wicketkeepers in line to come in as replacement players in IPL 2025, including Jonny Bairstow.

3 Wicketkeeper Batters Who Can Come in as Replacement Players in IPL 2025

The IPL auction is unpredictable and many good cricketers can remain unnoticed; the same happened this time.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

If such situations arise, there are plenty of unsold players from the auction who have recently performed well and might be on the radar of teams.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Venkatesh Iyer

Relief for KKR Fans Ahead of IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Declared Fine After Scary Ankle Twist in Ranji Trophy

He however did not take the field on Day 2 of the match.
January 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
