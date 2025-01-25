News
Indian Premier League - IPL

Last updated: January 25, 2025

3 Wicketkeeper Batters Who Can Come in as Replacement Players in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 25, 2025

3 Wicketkeeper Batters Who Can Come in as Replacement Players in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain


The IPL auction is unpredictable and many good cricketers can remain unnoticed; the same happened this time.

We look at 3 wicketkeepers in line to come in as replacement players in IPL 2025, including Jonny Bairstow.

The player pool was massive in the IPL 2025 auction, so several quality players were unsold during the two-day event. The IPL auction is unpredictable and many good cricketers can remain unnoticed; the same happened this time.

This mostly happens with overseas players because teams mostly prefer active international or well-known players rather than those who really provide value. However, a few of them can always come in as replacement players in case of any injury or unavailability.

Along the same lines, we look at 3 wicketkeepers in line to come in as replacement players in IPL 2025.

Upendra Yadav

Upendra Yadav was with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous season but remained unsold this time. He is a batter who can bat at a high strike rate in the middle overs.

Upendra has 1119 runs at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 137.30 in 41 T20 innings, including six fifties and a century. He didn’t get any chance for the Hyderabad-based franchise but has always done well for Railways and should be a contender if anyone gets injured.

Also Read:

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction was disappointing but not shocking because he has been mediocre for a while. However, he seems to be regaining his old self slowly and has done relatively well in SA20.

He is still a dangerous batter who can decimate bowling attacks for fun, especially on true batting decks, which have been aplenty in IPL. He can be flexible with his batting position and bat anywhere in top four, a feature in his batting.

Avanish Aravelly

Avanish Aravelly was with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season. He is a young and promising middle-order batter who has been rated highly and was part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad last year.

Overall, he has played nine List A games, scoring 242 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 103.86, including two fifties and a century. He has yet to make his T20 debut at any stage but has the capability to succeed in the shortest format and would have learnt a lot while being at CSK last season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Avanish Aravelly
IPL 2025
Jonny Bairstow
Upendra Yadav

Latest news

Related posts

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

LSG Backup Impresses With Ranji Trophy Ton, Bolsters IPL 2025 Playing XI Hopes

The prospects of being on the bench may force him to wait around to get opportunities, but one thing is sure such performances will make a strong case for him to make it to the playing XI of LSG next season.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

4 Spinners Ready To Step In As Replacement Players in IPL 2025

If such situations arise, there are plenty of unsold players from the auction who have recently performed well and might be on the radar of teams.
January 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
Venkatesh Iyer

Relief for KKR Fans Ahead of IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Declared Fine After Scary Ankle Twist in Ranji Trophy

He however did not take the field on Day 2 of the match.
January 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Ayush Badoni scored 60 and 44 for Delhi in their loss against Saurashtra

LSG Youngster Shines Ahead of IPL 2025! Fights Lone Battle In Ranji Trophy Defeat Against Saurashtra

January 24, 2025
Samarnath Soory

CSK in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have assembled a formidable squad for the new auction cycle. Let's look at key factors that could decide their IPL 2025 fate.  
January 24, 2025
Sandip Pawar
CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

The left-arm pacer, who was released by Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL 2025 auction, was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 crore.
January 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
