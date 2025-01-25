3 Wicketkeeper Batters Who Can Come in as Replacement Players in IPL 2025

The IPL auction is unpredictable and many good cricketers can remain unnoticed; the same happened this time.

The player pool was massive in the IPL 2025 auction, so several quality players were unsold during the two-day event. The IPL auction is unpredictable and many good cricketers can remain unnoticed; the same happened this time.

This mostly happens with overseas players because teams mostly prefer active international or well-known players rather than those who really provide value. However, a few of them can always come in as replacement players in case of any injury or unavailability.

Along the same lines, we look at 3 wicketkeepers in line to come in as replacement players in IPL 2025.

Upendra Yadav

Upendra Yadav was with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous season but remained unsold this time. He is a batter who can bat at a high strike rate in the middle overs.

Upendra has 1119 runs at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 137.30 in 41 T20 innings, including six fifties and a century. He didn’t get any chance for the Hyderabad-based franchise but has always done well for Railways and should be a contender if anyone gets injured.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction was disappointing but not shocking because he has been mediocre for a while. However, he seems to be regaining his old self slowly and has done relatively well in SA20.

He is still a dangerous batter who can decimate bowling attacks for fun, especially on true batting decks, which have been aplenty in IPL. He can be flexible with his batting position and bat anywhere in top four, a feature in his batting.

Avanish Aravelly

Avanish Aravelly was with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season. He is a young and promising middle-order batter who has been rated highly and was part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad last year.

Overall, he has played nine List A games, scoring 242 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 103.86, including two fifties and a century. He has yet to make his T20 debut at any stage but has the capability to succeed in the shortest format and would have learnt a lot while being at CSK last season.

