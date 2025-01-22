In Red-Hot Form, 3 Overseas Pace Bowlers Set To Light Up IPL 2025

Several quality foreign speedsters were sold during the IPL 2025 auction and will be crucial for their respective sides next season.

While buying overseas players in an IPL auction, the teams check whether they are match-winners and ace their roles. The expectations are enormous, and they must do the heavy lifting in their department.

When the overseas player is a fast bowler, the bowling department revolves around him. He is given all the tough overs to bowl and hardly has room for errors.

Several quality foreign speedsters were sold during the IPL 2025 auction and will be crucial for their respective sides next season. While a few are settled players in their national teams, some are still finding their feet in the T20 format.

We look at three overseas pacers who are in top form and will make a big impact in IPL 2025.

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson is among the finest young talents in world cricket, whose rise has been prominent in the last year or so. He is a left-arm pacer who can swing the ball both ways at pace early on. His left-arm angle makes it difficult for batters to adjust, especially under the lights.

SEED 🤯



That is genuinely unplayable. What a ball from Spencer Johnson! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/IO4DgdqrC2 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2025

Then he can also bowl searing yorkers and fuller-length deliveries at the death. He has developed a few slower ones to remain unpredictable in the slog overs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for INR 2.80 crore and hope Johnson can weave his magic as he has done almost everywhere.

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Think It Affects the Cricket’: England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen might be among the most skilled pacers in world cricket who is equally threatening with the new and old ball. He can generate movement, and his height can make him unplayable, especially on true decks. His death-over skillsets are also rising, making him a multi-dimensional bowler.

Need an early wicket? You know who to call! 😌



Watch Marco Jansen in action in the #SA20 LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports 2, and Sports18-2 👈#DSGvSEC pic.twitter.com/YYBVmRDyYO — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 19, 2025

He was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at INR 7 crore and will contribute with both bat and ball. His new-ball value will be mighty effective in home games in Mullanpur, where the bowlers found ample swing in the powerplay last season. His partnership with Arshdeep Singh will be ideal, and the duo can bring a plethora of wickets for the Kings.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Since the T20 World Cup 2024, Fazalhaq Farooqi’s T20 bowling stocks have steeply gone upwards. He is an authentic new-ball specialist who can extract even the slightest movement with the new cherry. The teams have mostly used him in the first six overs and reaped ample success.

However, he also offers enough control in other phases, especially after his recent rise. Fazalhaq Farooqi has been bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at INR 2 crore and will need to bring wickets upfront. They wanted a replacement for Trent Boult, their powerplay operator in the previous cycle, and Farooqi fits perfectly.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.