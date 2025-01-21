‘I Don’t Think It Affects the Cricket’: England Star Responds to BCCI’s Family Travel Restrictions

These rules were put in place ahead of the five-match T20I series against England.

The BCCI has implemented ten new rules on centrally contracted players with regard to things like domestic cricket participation, family travel, and personal staff allowances.

Buttler Emphasizes the Importance of Families on Tours

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I match against India at Kolkata, Jos Buttler addressed the press with his view about the latest announcement by BCCI regarding the restriction on the movement of families. He said that the fact that loved ones are around during tours is a vital support source for the players.

Buttler elaborated on the modern approach of cricket where this component of ‘balancing professional commitments with personal well-being’ will come to play and appreciated the chance of bringing families along while players go on tour.

“That’s a loaded question, isn’t it? I think it’s important. We live in a day and age now, which is a very modern world, and I think it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that,” Buttler said.

Presence of Families Does Not Affect Cricket, Says Buttler

Jos Buttler also expressed that it might sometimes become challenging to spend so much time outside home with the busy cricket schedule, especially after COVID brought so much attention to this issue. He said that the presence of families on tour does not affect the cricket and is easy to manage. For him, it’s important to share these moments with family, as it helps reduce the stress of being away from home for so long.

“There’s a lot of cricket, people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID, all that’s been highlighted as well. Absolutely, I don’t think it affects the cricket too much,” he added.

“I think it’s something that is very manageable. Personally, from my point of view, I think it’s really important to try and be able to share that with your family and lighten the load on being away from home,” he said.

