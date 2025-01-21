CSK, RCB Newbies Named in England’s XI for 1st T20I Against India

It will be a good opportunity for them to get an understanding of the Indian conditions before playing in IPL 2025.

India and England are set to lock horns in a comprehensive white-ball series, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs. The IND vs ENG bilateral series will kickstart with the shortest format, with the series opener set to be played tomorrow (January 22) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Notably, the visitors have named their playing XI for the first game. Interestingly, it will see two new IPL newbies acquired in last November’s mega auction feature in the XI – Jacob Bethell, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 2.6 crores and Jamie Overton, acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 1.5 crores.

This will give both players a chance as well to get an understanding of the Indian conditions before they ply their trade in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Brendon McCullum gears up for first first assignment as England’s white-ball coach

Also, pacer Gus Atkinson will be making a return after more than a year since last playing on the tour of the West Indies in December 2023. He will be partnered by Jofra Archer, Overton and Mark Wood in the fast bowling department.

The series will be Brendon McCullum’s first assignment after becoming an all-format coach for the Three Lions and taking over the white-ball setup apart from the longest format.

The IND vs ENG series will be extremely crucial for both teams as it will be their final preparatory ground before they head for the Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19.

England XI for 1st T20I against India:

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

