Relief for KKR Fans Ahead of IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer Declared Fine After Scary Ankle Twist in Ranji Trophy

In a blessed news for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), star batter Venkatesh Iyer, who suffered a nasty ankle twist during the ongoing Ranji Trophy, has been declared fine.

Venkatesh, who became the third-most expensive player in the IPL 2025 auction after KKR splurged INR 23.75 crores, twisted his ankle on Day 1 of Madhya Pradesh’s Elite Group C away match against Kerala.

Although the 30-year-old did not take the field on Day 2 of the contest as a precautionary measure, there’s no serious injury concern, Sportskeeda has reported.

What had happened was, on just the third ball he faced, Iyer attempted a flick off fast bowler NP Basil toward deep square leg but twisted his right ankle in the process. Unable to complete the run, he collapsed in the middle of the pitch, grimacing in pain.

Venkatesh Iyer touted to be the next KKR captain

With KKR releasing Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction, the defending champions will have a task to sort out their next leader. Given the sheer amount the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise spent on the batting all-rounder, it clearly looks KKR has bigger plans for Iyer.

The versatile batting all-rounder also played a key role in KKR’s IPL 2024 title-winning campaign, which prompted the franchise to invest heavily in buying him back after initially releasing him. Scoring 370 runs at an outstanding average of 46.25 and an explosive strike rate of 158.80, he was crucial in leading the team to success with his dynamic and aggressive batting in the middle-order.

