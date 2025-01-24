Bizarre Scenes in Ranji Trophy! Ajinkya Rahane Called Back From Dressing Room Despite Getting Dismissed, Shardul Thakur Timed Out?

Rahane couldn't make the most of the reprieve.

The ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) witnessed some bizarre scenes.

During the 25th over, Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by J&K bowler Umar Nazir Mir as Shardul Thakur walked out to bat next. However, Thakur was stopped from entering the crease as it was deemed he had arrived late and the umpires were checking for a possible timed-out dismissal.

Soon after, Ajinkya Rahane could be seen walking back from the dugout. With confusion around, it was later understood that the umpires were actually checking for a no-ball, which offered Rahane a lifeline.

While Thakur walked back, Rahane couldn’t make the most of the reprieve as he fell prey to Mir on the first ball of his next over and departed for just 16 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane was given Out and he left ground and umpires called him back from dug out and Shardul was in the ground and sent back to the dressing room. Have you ever seen that a player called from dug out after he left field. #RanjiTrophy #AjinkyaRahane @BCCIdomestic @BCCI pic.twitter.com/LH3a8vtilo — Manoj Yadav (@csmanoj21) January 24, 2025

ALSO READ:

Mumbai’s star-studded batting lineup falters

Speaking about the match, the star-studded Mumbai lineup failed to deliver the goods in the first innings, succumbing to a paltry total of 120. Top batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Rohit Sharma (3), Ajinkya Rahane (12), Shreyas Iyer (11), and Shivam Dube (0) all had lacklustre outings. Only Shardul Thakur made amends with a deft knock of 51 to take Mumbai’s total past the 100-run mark.

In response, J&K capitalised on Mumbai’s low score and took an 86-run lead after managing 206 in their first innings. However, Mumbai’s luck didn’t change much in the second innings as well.

At the time of writing this report, the Mumbai scoreboard currently read 115 for 7 with a slender lead of 29 runs. While Jaiswal and Rohit managed to get starts in the second innings, the Indian opening duo couldn’t encash it, departing with scores of 26 and 28 respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.