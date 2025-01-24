News
Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Fiery Start in Ranji Trophy; Rajasthan Royals Bowler Refuses To Celebrate Wicket [WATCH]
WATCH
Last updated: January 24, 2025

Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Fiery Start in Ranji Trophy; Rajasthan Royals Bowler Refuses To Celebrate Wicket [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

In the first innings, when Umar dismissed Rohit, he did not celebrate too.

Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Fiery Start in Ranji Trophy; Rajasthan Royals Bowler Refuses To Celebrate Wicket [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan Royals bowler Yudhvir Singh chose not to celebrate the dismissal.

Yudhvir, who was released by the Lucknow Super Giants before the IPL 2025 auction, signed with the Rajasthan Royals for INR 35 lakh.

The incident happened at the fourth ball of the 14th over, when Yudhvir Singh, bowling over the wicket, had delivered a ball outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma attempted to hit it to mid-wicket but he mistimed it, and the ball went up into the air. Abid Mushtaq, positioned at mid-wicket inside the circle, produced a brilliant one-handed catch to send Rohit back to the pavilion.

Interestingly, the fielder celebrated the wicket, but the bowler, Yudhvir Charak, did not. In the first innings, when Umar dismissed Rohit, he did not celebrate too. Maybe it was because of respect for Rohit, the Indian captain and the senior player. Rohit scored 28 in 35 deliveries, inclduing two fours and three sixes.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai’s Second Innings Struggles

In the match, Jammu and Kashmir started the day 2 at 174/7 and were eventually bowled out for 206, taking a lead of 86 runs. Mohit Awasthi was Mumbai’s star bowler, taking five wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Shams Mulani each took one.

Mumbai started well in their second innings, but are 86/5 at the time of writing the report, with Ajinkya Rahane and Shams Mulani at the crease. Rohit Sharma scored 28 runs, and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 26. For Jammu and Kashmir, Yudhvir Singh and Nabi each took two wickets, while Umar took one. With the scores currently level, Mumbai will try to set a good total to stay in the game.

