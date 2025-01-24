CSK Star Pacer Excels Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifer in Ranji Trophy Clash

The left-arm pacer, who was released by Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL 2025 auction, was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 crore.

Khaleel Ahmed, CSK’s star pacer, shines ahead of the IPL 2025 with a five-wicket haul for Rajasthan against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy match at Jaipur’s K L Saini Stadium.

The left-arm pacer, who was released by Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL 2025 auction, was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 crore.

Khaleel Ahmed Leads Rajasthan’s Dominant Bowling Performance

Rajasthan bowled first against Vidarbha and went all guns blazing. Led by pacer Khaleel Ahmed who tore the batting order of opposition as he took five wickets. He claimed the wickets of key players such as Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, and Harsh Dubey. Dhruv Shorey and Karun Nair’s wickets were particularly important, as both were in excellent form heading into the match.

Khaleel finished with outstanding figures of 15 overs, 5 maidens, 37 runs, and 5 wickets, with an economy rate of 2.5. His performance has propelled Rajasthan to a strong position in the game. Khaleel’s IPL team, CSK, must be pleased with this performance as he is expected to play an important role for them in the coming season.

Rajasthan Trails by 64 Runs After the end of Day One

Vidarbha batted first and were bowled out for 165 runs in the first innings. The only notable contributors were Karun Nair who scored 39 runs, Akshay Wadkar with 34 runs, and Bhute added 34 runs. Khaleel Ahmed picked five wickets for Rajasthan, Manav Suthar with three, and Kukna Ajay Singh took two wickets.

In reply, Rajasthan ended day one on 101/5, with Mahipal Lomror batting on 44* and Samarpit Joshi at the crease. Shubham Kapse took three wickets for Vidarbha, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare, and Harsh Dubey taking one each. Rajasthan are trailing by 64 runs.

