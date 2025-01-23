News
Rohit Sharma
News
Last updated: January 23, 2025

J&K Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma in Ranji Trophy Reveals Reason for Not Celebrating

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit was constantly troubled by the pacer during his stay at the crease.

Rohit Sharma

A number of top Indian stars returned to domestic cricket including India skipper Rohit Sharma after poor performances in the recent Test season.

However, Rohit’s comeback in the Mumbai jersey in nearly a decade wasn’t exactly memorable as he managed just 3 runs off 19 balls. The veteran right-hander was constantly troubled by Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir during his stay at the crease and was eventually dismissed by him after handing a leading edge to the mid-off fielder.

Notably, after taking the prized scalp of Rohit, Mir did not particularly celebrate which was slightly surprising. However, after the end of Day’s play, Umar Nazir Mir opened up on the reason.

Umar said, “The first thought in my mind was…I did not celebrate, as a fan of Rohit Sharma. I know he is something, even though I dismissed him. I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma”.

Not only Rohit’s wicket, the 31-year-old experienced J&K pacer remained unfazed against Mumbai’s star-studded batting lineup and ended his spell with an impressive four-wicket haul.

Mir also accounted for Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (12), India all-rounder Shivam Dube (0), and Hardik Tamore (7), leaving the defending champions reeling. Following his heroics, Umar highlighted that maintaining consistency and control was crucial to his performance.

“A good ball is a good ball against any player, you don’t look at the stature of the player, but Rohit Sharma’s wicket is a big one, I am happy,” he said.

Umar’s heroics eventually bundled out Mumbai for a trivial 120 while J&K managed 174 for 7 in 42 overs to establish a 54-run lead after the end of Day 1’s play.

Ranji Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Umar Nazir Mir

